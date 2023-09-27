Celebrating 20 Years of Gaming Excellence: King’s Milestone Journey

● King’s Iconic Match-3 Game, Candy Crush SagaⓇ, Announces Level 15,000 for Players



LONDON & STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–King, the interactive entertainment company behind the world-famous Candy CrushⓇ franchise, reaffirms its commitment to players worldwide and hits new milestones as it marks its 20th anniversary. Headquartered in London, England and Stockholm, Sweden with offices across the globe, King’s games, including Candy Crush SagaⓇ, Candy Crush Soda SagaⓇ and Farm Heroes SagaⓇ, continue to captivate audiences worldwide.









King’s 20th year – an anniversary worth celebrating

King continues to be a cultural phenomenon. With more than 200 million monthly active players1 King’s games resonate with players around the world. Its portfolio of mobile games bring players of all ages and backgrounds together in moments of magic.

Having been the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores for six years in a row, the Candy Crush franchise also has delivered more than $20 billion in revenue life to date and achieved over five billion downloads life to date. Continued investments in major brand partnerships have enabled King and Candy Crush to stay at the heart of pop culture.

Designed to be played in short bursts, Candy Crush Saga players have collectively completed more than five trillion levels. A quick fun fact: if you were to add the distance of all the swipes completed in Candy Crush Saga over the last five years, you’d almost travel around the world seven times over!

The success stretches beyond solo gameplay too. In 2023, Candy Crush Saga hosted a momentous All Stars tournament, revealing a $250,000 prize pot and limited edition rings from iconic celebrity Jeweler, Icebox. With more than 300 billion candies collected across the tournament, Candy Crush Saga crowned its ultimate All Stars champion following a live final at King HQ in London.

Continuing to deliver strong content for players

As King looks to the next 20 years, its focus remains on its players and bringing to life its mission of Making the World Playful.

Understanding that players crave new challenges and engaging, fresh content, King continues to harness the innovation and creativity of its team to develop exciting new adventures and experiences for its dedicated community of gamers.

For the iconic game Candy Crush Saga, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, King will soon be releasing Level 15,000 – a landmark moment. In the spirit of King culture and tradition the newest designers on the team get the honor of designing the milestone level.

Embracing the potential of new technologies

The future of mobile gaming will also be influenced by AI, with huge opportunities for this technology to enhance the way King’s games are developed and interacted with over the coming years. King is focused on harnessing these new technologies and exploring their capabilities to improve player experience, helping to make game design and gameplay more compelling, responsive and adaptive. For example, by optimising understanding of players’ interactions with our games and live game operations, AI can help our teams enhance the player experience by enabling highly relevant content and options for players.

Building a diverse culture that drives creativity

A key element of King’s success for the past 20 years has been its culture – the company prides itself on continually striving to create a caring and inclusive Kingdom where everyone can show up as their authentic selves. In recognition of this, King was acknowledged by both Newsweek and the Sunday Times in 2023, being placed among Newsweek’s Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® and securing a place on The Sunday Times list of Best Places to Work in the UK.

Tjodolf Sommestad, President of King, said: “Reaching our 20th anniversary is a mark of the incredible passion and dedication of the entire King team to our mission of making the world playful. As we turn our attention to the future we’ll continue to strive to make our games the best they can possibly be and give players more of what they want. With a history of success and a bright future ahead, King looks forward to delivering many more years of fun gameplay and memorable moments for our players.”

