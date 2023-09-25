Celldex Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 26th at 1:00 pm ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the “Investors & Media” section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
[email protected]

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
[email protected]

Related Stories

New Campaign from Arcutis Aims to Educate, Raise Awareness, and Provide Encouragement for Those Living with Seborrheic Dermatitis

New Campaign from Arcutis Aims to Educate, Raise Awareness, and Provide Encouragement for Those Living with Seborrheic Dermatitis

Scilex Holding Company announces the State of Indiana Medicaid will add Elyxyb as a preferred agent to its preferred drug list (PDL) effective October 1, 2023

Scilex Holding Company announces the State of Indiana Medicaid will add Elyxyb as a preferred agent to its preferred drug list (PDL) effective October 1, 2023

Editas Medicine Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Caren Deardorf as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

Editas Medicine Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Caren Deardorf as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

You may have missed

New Campaign from Arcutis Aims to Educate, Raise Awareness, and Provide Encouragement for Those Living with Seborrheic Dermatitis

New Campaign from Arcutis Aims to Educate, Raise Awareness, and Provide Encouragement for Those Living with Seborrheic Dermatitis

Scilex Holding Company announces the State of Indiana Medicaid will add Elyxyb as a preferred agent to its preferred drug list (PDL) effective October 1, 2023

Scilex Holding Company announces the State of Indiana Medicaid will add Elyxyb as a preferred agent to its preferred drug list (PDL) effective October 1, 2023

Editas Medicine Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Caren Deardorf as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

error: Content is protected !!