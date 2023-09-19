Cenlar’s Tarantino to Speak at DIGITAL MORTGAGE, National Mortgage News Conference

SVP, Chief Control and Quality Officer part of an expert panel of women leaders in the industry discussing the future of the housing industry









LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cenlar FSB Senior Vice President and Chief Control and Quality Officer Lynn Tarantino will participate in the “The Future of Housing & The Women Building It” panel at DIGITAL MORTGAGE, National Mortgage News’ conference to be held September 26–28, 2023 in Las Vegas.

“I look forward to sharing the stage with industry leaders as we discuss the future of housing, including AI and automation’s impact on our business,” says Tarantino, “particularly how technology is advancing the servicing side of the business.”

Panel Details:

“The Future of Housing & The Women Building It”



The Wynn Hotel



September 26, 2023



5:15-6 p.m. (PDT)

Moderator: Melissa Langdale, President, COO, The Mortgage Collaborative

Speakers: Taranjeet Kaur, SVP, Mortgage Technology, M&T Bank; Lynn Tarantino, SVP, Chief Control and Quality Officer, Cenlar; and Marianne Sullivan, SVP, Chief Operating Officer, Sagent

Attendees will learn what’s next from these top women in the industry.

“As leaders of regulators, GSEs, lenders, and servicers, the women on this panel are helping to create the future of America’s housing economy,” according to National Mortgage News. “They will discuss their roles and how their career journeys inform their work serving consumers, as well as lending and fintech participants in our industry.”

DIGITAL MORTGAGE convenes industry leaders annually to discuss the latest insights and innovations that create efficiencies, improve customer experiences, and generate new revenue opportunities.

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB is the nation’s leading subservicer, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.

