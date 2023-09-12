Ceremorphic Wins Start-Up of the Year from Electronics Maker; and is Named to the EE Times Silicon 100 List of the Most Promising Start-Ups in 2023

Two prestigious awards reaffirm the century defining Innovations that Ceremorphic is delivering in sustainability, reliability and performance to the AI Supercomputing market

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ceremorphic, a fabless silicon and system development company, today announced that it has been awarded “Start-up of the Year” by Electronics Maker, while also being recognized by EE Times as one of the most promising start-ups to watch in 2023. These two significant industry accolades demonstrate the innovation that Ceremorphic is delivering to the AI supercomputing industry with its sustainable compute infrastructure designed to transform the computing and life sciences fields.





“The compute and energy requirements of AI supercomputing have become insurmountable for the industry, requiring a new approach and completely new architecture built from the ground up,” said Dr. Venkat Mattela, Founder and CEO of Ceremorphic. “As the first company to effectively address these needs, we are thrilled to see the industry recognizing the breakthrough innovations we are delivering as evidenced by these two well-respected awards.”

Armed with more than 200 patents and backed by world-class engineering and software development teams, Ceremorphic is the first AI supercomputing chip company to solve the high-performance computing needs in energy efficiency, reliability, security, and power consumption at scale. In 2022, the company successfully taped out its first 5nm chip with TSMC to validate its core technologies and is now bringing two key product innovations to market. These products, which are described below, will be critical for meeting the sustainability and performance needs required for next-generation applications such as AI training supercomputing, data center, life sciences, automotive, robotics, and metaverse processing.

A Datacenter-in-Box™ system architecture , which was designed by Ceremorphic to enhance energy efficiency in every hierarchy of the design.

, which was designed by Ceremorphic to enhance energy efficiency in every hierarchy of the design. A Biocompute Workstation™ system that deploys innovative algorithms in silicon with analog computing for modeling biological complexities to achieve unprecedented efficiency across the entire drug discovery and development process.

Founded in April 2020, Ceremorphic currently has 160 full-time employees dedicated to solving the compute performance and energy efficiency requirements of AI supercomputing and Generative AI. Leveraging more than 200 patents and proven expertise in creating industry-leading silicon and system products, Ceremorphic has developed a ground-up architecture with century defining innovations that will transform both computing and life sciences fields. The company develops advanced system products based on its own silicon in TSMC 5nm and 3nm process nodes. For more information, visit https://www.ceremorphic.com.

