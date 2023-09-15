Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the Third Quarter 2023

FARMINGDALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s common stock for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be payable in cash on October 31, 2023 to holders of the common stock of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Additionally, Cherry Hill announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the Company’s 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.515625 per share on the Company’s 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2023. The dividends will be payable in cash on October 16, 2023 to holders of the applicable Series of Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, among others, statements relating to the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategies, expand its market opportunities and create its own Excess MSRs and its ability to generate sustainable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations

(877) 870 – 7005

[email protected]­

Related Stories

Gurucul Announces Partner Program Enhancements and Substantial Investments to Accelerate Partner-First Sales Motion

Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Tender Offer for Bachoco´s shares

Unit Corporation Appoints Dylan Cope as Chief Accounting Officer

Anthony DiClemente Named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, The New York Times Company

Netography Completes Spin-Off of New Stealth Company Led by Barrett Lyon

UTime Ltd. Announces Strategic Partnership Agreement to Supply up to 10,000 Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers to Subsidiary of Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN)

You may have missed

Gurucul Announces Partner Program Enhancements and Substantial Investments to Accelerate Partner-First Sales Motion

Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Tender Offer for Bachoco´s shares

Unit Corporation Appoints Dylan Cope as Chief Accounting Officer

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the Third Quarter 2023

Anthony DiClemente Named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, The New York Times Company

error: Content is protected !!