Chia Network Elects Noor Menai to Its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chia Network, Inc., (“Chia”), founded by Bram Cohen to provide an open-source, public blockchain optimized for real-world adoption, today announced the election of Noor Menai to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.





For over 30 years across three continents, Menai has been at the center of the world of finance, banking and technology. Currently President and CEO of CTBC Bank USA, he also serves on an Advisory Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and on the Federal Deposit Insurance Company’s Subcommittee for Supervision Modernization.

“Noor Menai has deep experience in banking, financial services and technology and he’s demonstrated a passion for understanding regulation, consumer markets and people,” said Gene Hoffman, President and CEO of Chia Network. “Noor will add great value to our board and our leadership team. We are looking forward to working with Noor and learning from him, and we’re delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Prior to CTBC, Menai held positions of increasing responsibility and scope at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup, – across consumer and commercial banking – where he helped build several of today’s most recognized tech-enabled platforms. Menai has also served as CEO of Charles Schwab Bank, punctuated by a five-year tenure in private equity in the Middle East and Africa.

“I’m thrilled to join Chia’s board,” said Menai. “Chia is led by a world class, smart and responsible team, and the company’s focal point is very correctly on bringing all stakeholders along for the journey to a world where on-chain solutions will be much more commonplace. Chia’s technology will enable marketplaces and exchanges, which can only be described as inefficient today. I look forward to join Chia’s talented and diverse board and leadership team.”

Menai holds an MBA in finance, computers and information systems and a bachelor’s degree in economics, computers and information systems from the University of Rochester. He also serves on the Board of Councilors of USC’s Rossier School of Education and on the Leadership Council of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

About Chia Network

Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network’s public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.

For more information, visit: https://chia.net/

