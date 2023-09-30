Cleantek Industries Inc. Announces a Twelve-Month Extension of Credit Facility

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – September 29, 2023) – Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) (“Cleantek” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce a twelve-month extension of their credit facility with their current Canadian private debt lender. While the size of the term facility remains unchanged at $7,500,000 the revolving line of credit has been increased by $500,000 from a maximum of $2,500,000 to a maximum of $3,000,000 providing the Company access to additional liquidity over the new term. All other commercial terms associated with the credit facility remain the same as the original agreement.

“We are happy to finalize this extension with our current Canadian private debt lender,” said Matt Gowanlock CEO of Cleantek Industries. “We continue to maintain an excellent working relationship with our lenders and this extension will provide the needed flexibility moving forward.”

About Cleantek Industries:

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG accretive technology solutions with operations across North America. Cleantek has developed and commercialized its patented wastewater dehydration technology, the ZeroE, which it rents to its customers for use at gas processing facilities and on drilling rigs focused on hydro-sustainability. Cleantek’s ZeroE technology separates wastewater into (i) clean water which is evaporated and returned to the natural hydrological cycle and (ii) concentrated brine which is disposed of using traditional means. The ZeroE technology is powered by the waste heat generated from the engine exhaust of gas plants and drilling rigs. Complimenting Cleantek’s ZeroE technology is the suit of low carbon LED lighting systems containing our patented Solar Hybrid lighting systems and HALO Crown mounted lighting systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” including, for example, statements relating to expected revenue growth and corresponding increased in profitability, potential expansion outside North America, expansion of Cleantek’s fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and mobile ZeroE wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek’s assets, available liquidity, Cleantek’s outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Matt Gowanlock, President & Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Orson Ross, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Cleantek Industries Inc.

Tel: 403-567-8700

www.cleantekinc.com

