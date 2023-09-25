Clene to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, today announced that it will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer, and Morgan Brown, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the presentation and 1×1 investor meetings.

Dates: September 26-28, 2023
Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY
Date and Time of Presentation: September 26, 2023, at 1:35 p.m. ET
Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings

A webcast of the presentations, if available, will be available on the “Events” section of the Clene website or you can register at the following link to view the webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/clnn/2087547

About Clene
Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Media Contact
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
[email protected]
[email protected]
(858) 717-2310		 Investor Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
617-283-2856

