Coave Therapeutics Appoints Genetic Medicine Expert Lolita Petit, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

Paris, France, September 21, 2023 – Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a genetic medicine company focused on developing life-changing therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, announces the appointment of Lolita Petit, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

Dr. Petit is a genetic medicine expert and will be responsible for leading Coave’s preclinical pipeline development as well as expansion of its proprietary ALIGATER (Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates) platform to enhance and optimize both viral and non-viral vectors.

Prior to joining Coave, Dr. Petit was the Director of Gene Therapies and Delivery at Janssen Pharmaceuticals (J&J), where she managed the Translational Gene Therapy Research Team responsible for the characterization and selection of gene therapy candidates in multiple therapeutic areas. Alongside this, Dr. Petit led the development and strategic implementation of novel delivery and immunomodulation platforms for ocular gene therapy applications. Prior to J&J, Dr. Petit worked at Spark Therapeutics (part of the Roche Group) where she managed the Ocular Platform Team and oversaw the continuous optimization of innovative gene therapy vectors and novel gene therapy strategies. She obtained a PhD in Biotechnologies and Therapeutics from the University of Nantes, France.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lolita as Coave Therapeutics’ new CSO to drive our scientific strategy. We are confident that her strong track record in innovative gene medicine technologies and in translational product development will prove invaluable as we develop and leverage our ALIGATER platform to generate next-generation viral and non-viral vectors, opening up many more opportunities,” said Rodolphe Clerval, CEO of Coave Therapeutics.

Lolita Petit, CSO of Coave Therapeutics, added: “I can’t imagine a better time to join Coave Therapeutics. It is an exciting time for the field of genetic medicine, and Coave’s novel technology is at the forefront of innovation in this space, offering the potential to generate and advance life-changing therapies for patients with serious diseases. Our dedicated team has already achieved remarkable breakthroughs and I’m thrilled to collaborate with them to drive further innovation and growth.”

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from rare to prevalent conditions, starting with neurodegenerative and eye diseases. The Company’s proprietary Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates (‘ALIGATER’) platform introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids or Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs), overcoming the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species. Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit https://coavetx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

