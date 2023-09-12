Codexis to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the Company will attend the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 26-28, 2023, in New York, New York.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 9:20 am ET. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis, and the Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Carrie McKim
(336) 608-9706
[email protected]

Media Contact
Lauren Musto
(781) 572-1147
[email protected]

