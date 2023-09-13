Cognetivity Neurosciences’ AI Powered CognICA Platform Wins Major Industry Award

CognICA Chosen as Winner of Best AI Product in Healthcare Award at CogX Festival

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2023) – Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) (“the Company” or “Cognetivity”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare technology company is delighted to announce that it has won a major AI technology award, with the company’s CognICA™ platform being recognised in the CogX Awards as the Best AI Product in Healthcare for 2023. CognICA was chosen as the winner in a strong field of contenders and was recognised for both its technical excellence and potential for an enormous impact on the way healthcare is delivered globally. The award ceremony was conducted at the O2 Arena in London, UK and Cognetivity’s co-founder and CIO Dr Seyed-Mahdi Khaligh-Razavi accepted the award on behalf of the company. The CogX awards are part of the CogX Festival, the world’s biggest festival of inspiration, impact and transformational change, being held in London, UK from the 12th to 14th September, 2023. The event has an audience of over 90,000 people, features 500 speakers in 3 summits and over 1,000 startups.

CogX is a global leader in AI and emerging technology. Its mission is to bring clarity to, and accelerate adoption of AI across all organizations from global enterprises to startups, and help ensure a safe and responsible transition to an AI-driven society. Now in their seventh year, the CogX Awards have championed some of the finest practitioners of innovation across the world. The awards celebrate those innovators, visionaries, and change-makers who are impacting the world, helping us get the next ten years right. The Best AI Product categories recognize products and people who bring AI to life and by shaping our future will revolutionize our approach to real world problems.

Cognetivity’s co-founder and CIO Dr Seyed-Mahdi Khaligh-Razavi commented, “We are so pleased that the hard work of our team is being recognised and that our innovative and game-changing CognICA platform has attracted such a prestigious award. Our technology has the potential to truly transform the way that brain health is managed across the world and the time for this is now, as the early detection and management of brain health issues has never been more important.” He added, “With new advances in treatments for Alzheimer’s such as Eisai’s leqembi and Eli Lilly’s upcoming donanemab set to transform the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and finally bringing hope to millions of sufferers, and the need to finally properly look after our brains, the most important organ in our bodies, the time is now to make a difference.”

Cognetivity Neurosciences’ mission is to utilize its AI platform technology to transform the landscape of brain health globally, enhance the quality of care provided to patients and to reduce the burden and cost to providers and payers, delivering the company’s vision of A Brighter Mind for a Fuller Life.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognetivity is a technology company that has developed a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial, and consumer environments. Cognetivity’s CognICA™ uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to test the performance of large areas of the brain to help detect early signs of cognitive dysfunction. CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and the Middle East, with regulatory approval in other regions expected later in 2023.

