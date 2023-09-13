Conceal Announces Innovative Collaboration with Hyprfire: Augmenting Network Defenses with Cutting-edge Browser Security

AUGUSTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#browsersecurity–Conceal, a global vanguard against online threats, today proudly unveils its strategic partnership with Hyprfire, an Australian front-runner in active threat hunting and network defense. This collaboration introduces an amplified enhancement to Hyprfire’s lauded Firebug Network Detection and Response solution, seamlessly incorporating ConcealBrowse.





“Integrating Conceal’s unique capabilities complements our foundational ethos,” remarked Tim Jones, Managing Director of Hyprfire. “Conceal’s reputation in proactive web protection makes this partnership a cohesive endeavor. We foresee our combined strengths, from ConcealBrowse’s dynamic web content analysis to our actionable event intelligence and high fidelity network visibility, redefining the cybersecurity paradigm.”

“Partnering with Hyprfire’s unique capabilities complements our commitment to providing unparalleled web security,” remarked Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “Furthermore, this synergy allows us to reach an expansive audience, targeting teams with threats at the edge.”

Together, Conceal’s revolutionary browser security and Hyprfire’s consistent threat-hunting tools offer a formidable defense against evolving online challenges.

About Conceal

Conceal is at the forefront of defending against web-based attacks, using innovative technology to detect, prevent, and shield businesses and individual users from ever-evolving online threats.

ConcealBrowse operates on the principle of proactive protection. Its AI-powered intelligence engine, ConcealSherpa, runs at machine speed with virtually zero latency to identify potentially harmful webpages autonomously, stopping cyber attacks that take advantage of weaponized links. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

About Hyprfire

With a vision centered on democratizing network security, Hyprfire emerges as a beacon in the domain. Recognized for Firebug, their flagship NDR solution, they equip organizations with robust, easily deployable defense mechanisms, sidestepping the complexities that legacy solutions entail. Hyprfire’s commitment to affordability, coupled with a partner-first approach, positions them as a trusted ally in the evolving network security landscape. For those eager to explore further, journey to Hyprfire’s digital abode.

