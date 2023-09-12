Copy Chief’s Rob Tillman Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

St. Petersburg, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2023) – Rob Tillman, Chief Innovation Officer at Copy Chief, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Mr. Tillman was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience and for his most recent work as the Chief Innovation Officer at Copy Chief. In light of his acceptance, Rob Tillman aims to work harder to bring more innovation to the copywriting and digital marketing spaces and has slated the launch of several new business initiatives.

Rob Tillman Of Copy Chief Announces Acceptance Into Forbes Technology Council

Mr. Tillman believes his recent appointment cements his status as a game-changer in these two vast and quick-changing fields. Criteria for acceptance into Forbes Technology Council include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a new member of the Council, Rob will now have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Tillman will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Rob Tillman expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I’m humbled and excited to be selected for having the ability to give and gain insights that could shape innovation and the discussions around the future of work.”

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Rob Tillman is confident that as a member of Forbes Councils-a space in which exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive-he can continue to shape the copywriting and marketing industry.

Copy Chief is a respected international network connecting business owners with top-tier copywriters and marketing professionals. Having recently passed the milestone of having banked $10M+ in copy contracts, Copy Chief continues to add to their pool of 9,000+ freelancers. Rob Tillman sees the business as a vibrant community that utilizes cutting-edge technology and proven strategies for best outcomes.

With his appointment into Forbes Technology Council, he looks forward to further expanding their reach.

