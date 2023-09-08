Coro Ranks Among Top 100 Best Medium Workplaces 2023, According to Fortune Media and Great Place To Work®

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestplacetowork–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Coro as one of 2023’s 100 Best Medium Workplaces. Coming in at No. 62, this means that Coro has earned a spot as one of the best companies to work for in the country.





To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 210,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees.

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Coro is a company going through a period of rapid expansion, and everyone at the organization should feel proud that this has not come at the expense of building and maintaining a wonderful company culture,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO, Coro. “None of our achievements would be possible without our employees, and ensuring that Coro continues to build a supportive, inclusive and safe space in which they can work will remain a top priority.”

This announcement follows a landmark year for Coro, which includes being named to the prestigious MES Midmarket 100, a finalist for Best SME Security Solution in the 2023 SC Awards, and Cyber Defense Magazine’s Editor’s Choice SMB Cybersecurity and Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence. The company also recently announced the acquisition of network security startup Privatise, making it the first cybersecurity company to deliver cloud-native, seamless and secure access to applications and resources regardless of location or device.

About Coro

Coro provides modern cybersecurity that unifies comprehensive protection into a single platform. Coro empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Coro’s cybersecurity platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. In addition to Energy Impact Partners, investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

