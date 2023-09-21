CorVista Health Named MedTech Outlook Editor’s Choice for MedTech Startup for 2023

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ML—CorVista Health, Inc, a leading digital health company dedicated to improving cardiovascular disease diagnosis, is pleased to announce that it has been honored with the Editor’s Choice designation as the Top MedTech Startup for 2023 by MedTech Outlook.





This award follows the announcement last week of the FDA clearance of the CorVista System to detect the presence of coronary artery disease. As the company ramps up for commercialization, CorVista Health was recognized and awarded the designation by the editors of MedTech Outlook amongst the other top ten startups.

“This honor is a testament to the impact and transformation the CorVista System will make to aid clinicians diagnosing cardiovascular conditions,” said Don Crawford, President, and CEO of CorVista Health. “From all of us at CorVista Health we too believe our novel solution will aid physicians’ diagnosis of their patients at the point of care providing important and rapid insights into their patient’s condition.”

The CorVista System is indicated to analyze sensor-acquired physiological signals of patients presenting with cardiovascular symptoms (such as chest pain, dyspnea, and fatigue) to indicate the likelihood of significant coronary artery disease. The analysis is presented for interpretation by healthcare providers in conjunction with their clinical judgment, the patient’s signs, symptoms, and clinical history as an aid in diagnosis.

“We are glad to feature CorVista Health as the Editor’s Choice and one of the Top 10 MedTech Startups – 2023,” said Alex D’Souza, Managing Editor of MedTech Outlook. “This recognition is a testament to CorVista’s prowess in leveraging AI to advance cardiac disease detection. The revolutionary CorVista System enables physicians to easily evaluate cardiovascular status at point-of-care; aiming to improve both time to diagnosis and the patient experience.”

About CorVista® Health

CorVista Health, Inc. is applying machine learning to develop novel cardiac detection algorithms to enhance the CorVista System platform over time, with the aim of transforming cardiovascular care and the patient experience. CorVista Health is dedicated to addressing the FDA’s call to action for leveraging health technologies to advance health equity, as presented by FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf. Particularly, the decline in life expectancy in rural areas has been cited as key evidence of disparate health outcomes. CorVista System has the potential to enable more equitable care by providing access to immediately actionable, high-quality cardiovascular status results in low-resource settings, where access to capital-intensive equipment and the qualified specialists needed to operate them may not be available. In this way, the CorVista System is uniquely positioned to advance the quality of care in rural and low-resource settings.

About CorVista® System

The CorVista System is a non-invasive point-of-care solution that is intended to synchronously collect and apply machine learning to a patient’s cardiac and hemodynamic signals to predict the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases without the use of radiation, contrast agents, injections, fasting or exercise. Within minutes of the test, the CorVista® Analysis is available in a secure web portal to aid physicians in rapidly diagnosing and treating patients with suspected cardiovascular disease, answering important clinical questions to guide better treatment decisions. The CorVista® System with CAD add-on has been cleared to market as a 510(k) device. Additional CorVista System Add-ons for Pulmonary Hypertension and LV Filling Pressure are currently investigational devices limited by federal law (or United States) law to investigational use and are not available for commercial distribution.

Contacts

Chris Bing Ernst



CorVista Health



[email protected]

415.710.9445