CrowdStrike Introduces Accelerate Partner Program to Set the New SaaS Ecosystem Go-To-Market Standard

New program educates, incentivizes and inspires partners to consolidate cybersecurity outcomes on the Falcon platform

AUSTIN, Texas & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today introduced Accelerate, a new partner program to usher a modern, disruptive movement for CrowdStrike Falcon platform adoption and ecosystem growth. Accelerate is designed to empower the partner ecosystem to land and expand with CrowdStrike Falcon as well as collaborate on and through cybersecurity’s leading AI-native platform.

CrowdStrike’s new Accelerate program unites cybersecurity partners of all types – consisting of VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, GSIs, SIs, cloud marketplaces, distributors, telcos, OEMs, insurers, incident responders, ISVs and more – around the joint mission of our mission of stopping breaches The modern threat landscape necessitates an open, collaborative approach to XDR, providing organizations flexibility and choice in their ever-evolving technology and services needs. Similarly, today’s software supply chains necessitate new programs and systems to capitalize on modern SaaS consumption. Through solution-specific go-to-market tracks, new-age “edutainment,” gamified rewards, as well as a host of sales, marketing, and partner support tools, CrowdStrike partners can now accelerate their success like never before – helping customers reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), consolidate point products and stay protected.

“Cybersecurity is at an inflection point, and the partner ecosystem is no different,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Our new Accelerate program turns the page for partners of all types to supercharge their CrowdStrike practices – horizontally across the Falcon platform – and vertically into the depth of our solution capabilities. New education formats, new sales tools and new rewards are just a few of the investments we’re making to set the cybersecurity ecosystem standard. Our focus is unwavering: putting partners at the center of the fight to defeat adversaries – and together – stop breaches.”

The new program delivers:

Education that entertains to accelerate action. Knowledge is power. The new Accelerate program introduces partners to CrowdClass, a disruptive educational series featuring CrowdStrike experts in bite-sized video formats. Available on-the-go and on-demand, sub-10 minute videos share CrowdStrike expertise, prove differentiation and show partners how to sell, demonstrate value and win.

Knowledge is power. The new Accelerate program introduces partners to CrowdClass, a disruptive educational series featuring CrowdStrike experts in bite-sized video formats. Available on-the-go and on-demand, sub-10 minute videos share CrowdStrike expertise, prove differentiation and show partners how to sell, demonstrate value and win. Demand generation and sales tools to accelerate deal closure. Winning in cybersecurity is all about speed; business origination, collaboration, and closure is no different. New infrastructure and operational enhancements make it easier and faster for partners to create demand, register opportunities, run value-based sales campaigns and close deals. Accelerate also introduces The Grid, the CrowdStrike’ self-service marketing campaign platform providing landing pages, emails and social posts that help partners win with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

Winning in cybersecurity is all about speed; business origination, collaboration, and closure is no different. New infrastructure and operational enhancements make it easier and faster for partners to create demand, register opportunities, run value-based sales campaigns and close deals. Accelerate also introduces The Grid, the CrowdStrike’ self-service marketing campaign platform providing landing pages, emails and social posts that help partners win with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. Rewards that accelerate and grow partner profitability. Partner results are opportunities to reward. Accelerate unveils CrowdCard, a first in cybersecurity, where individual sales and solution engineering professionals earn cashback rewards on a branded CrowdStrike debit card. Rewards incentivize new customer transactions as well as platform expansion across strategic solution areas. CrowdCard delivers reward payments within days, positively reinforcing behaviors and results. In addition, Accelerate rewards partners with attractive margins, discount tiers and back-end rebates to support building focused, profitable CrowdStrike practices.

“CrowdStrike is a great partner to Softcat. Being culturally aligned through their emphasis on being customer-centric, and driving customer success through first class employee engagement, has created huge mutual success and a growth rate over the past few years that sets the standard for our cybersecurity business. Along with the approach of the CrowdStrike team, the continued innovation of their Falcon platform portfolio, matched with a commitment to maintaining clarity in the customer proposition, is best in class.” – David Francis, Head of Vendor Alliances at Softcat

“CrowdStrike has revolutionized WWT’s approach to security. Their impeccable Falcon platform and their steadfast commitment to customer success mirror WWT’s dedication to leading-edge innovation for our customers. Teaming up with CrowdStrike feels like a perfect fit; our cultures sync effortlessly, and their partnership framework simplifies building a robust security go to market. We consistently feel backed and appreciated.” – Chris Konrad, Area Vice President, Global Cyber at World Wide Technology

“We are committed to our strong, strategic partnership with CrowdStrike. Our collaboration is focused on mutual growth, which enables us to provide data-driven, outcome-based results for our clients as they continue their digital transformation journey.” – Alan Mayer, SVP Partners, Alliances and Solutions at Optiv

“Sekuro leads with CrowdStrike – we’ve seen unprecedented success and growth helping customers modernize their cybersecurity and consolidate on the Falcon platform. The Accelerate program is exciting because it empowers us at every stage of customer engagement, helping us continue our record hypergrowth.” – Noel Allnutt, CEO of Sekuro

Additional Resources:

Partners can sign up for the Accelerate program here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kevin Benacci



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



[email protected]