CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice and One of the Highest Rated in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platform Report

Rated 98% by customers in Willingness to Recommend, the highest of all 18 EPP vendors mentioned

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report across North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Within the report, CrowdStrike was recognized with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 out of 499 verified customer reviews as of June 2023, the most reviews and one of the highest ratings of all vendors evaluated.





Out of 18 vendors assessed in the report, CrowdStrike was rated with the highest Willingness to Recommend from customers at 98%. CrowdStrike was also rated as a Customers’ Choice in the Large Enterprise, Midsize Enterprise, Public Sector, Finance Industry, Healthcare Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Services Industry, Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Latin America and North America segments of the report – more than any other vendor.

Overall, CrowdStrike had the highest ratings for:

Product Capabilities (4.8 out of 5)

Deployment Experience (4.8 out of 5)

Support Experience (4.7 out of 5)

CrowdStrike customer reviews include:

– “The solution is truly a next generation endpoint protection solution that combines machine learning and AI capability to respond and stop breach at speed that is incomparable with those traditional solutions out there. The cloud native architecture makes it highly scalable, flexible and resilient. We no longer have to worry about updates and new feature deployment. The user-friendly nature of the console makes it a go to tool for all the security and IT teams which provides insights to threats as well as operational health statics of the enrolled endpoints. Detections combined with threat intelligence and vulnerability data on a single pane of glass make it easy and quicker for the analyst to conclude on the verdict. Overall the solution is best in the industry and we highly recommend the product.” – IT Security and Risk Management Leader in the IT Services Industry

– CrowdStrike definitely has a Customer First mentality, and truly cares if we are protected. They seem to take every effort to stay on the bleeding edge of cyber security, and work diligently to attempt to stay as many steps ahead of bad actors as they possibly can. They are continuing to innovate new features, develop smart/strategic partnerships with compatible tools, and develop new product offerings that not only expand their capabilities and presence in the market or new markets, but also allow an easy to adopt product that is complete and secure. I sleep well at night knowing that CrowdStrike is protecting my fleet.” – Engineering Leader in Financial Industry

– “CrowdStrike is the best EPP/EDR tool I have ever used, as it is user friendly, and we can modify the rules based on the IOCS and there is a minimal chance of the systems getting affected by the virus or any other malicious software as the process is already blocked or quarantined by CrowdStrike. The host group creation is also user friendly as it is not complicated like other tools. The best part about it is it will show the entire process of the alert on why it is detected, hash value of the same with open-source tools integration included in it which makes it easier to mitigate the risk on that particular alert. Also, We have the spotlight in the CrowdStrike which can be used to update the recent vulnerabilities and patches on the machines that need to be performed.” – IT Security and Risk Manager in the Services Industry

“CrowdStrike pioneered the modern approach to endpoint protection, and as customers have reinforced in this latest report, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform continues to be the gold standard of cybersecurity for businesses and organizations of all shapes and sizes,” said Raj Rajamani, head of products at CrowdStrike. “Organizations around the world trust CrowdStrike to stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape, and we are proud that their reviews reflect our ability to provide industry-leading AI, unparalleled knowledge of the adversary and market-defining innovation to protect their business, data and people.”

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 8 September 2023

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

