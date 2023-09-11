Danavation Technologies Announces Four New Digital Smart Label(TM) Installations

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2023) – Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) (“Danavation” or the “Company“), the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that we have secured four new installations for our innovative Digital Smart Labels™, including two locations for Btrust Supermarket and two installations for two different pharmacies under the MPL Group banner. These new contracts further demonstrate Danavation’s continued success in capturing market share across North America, contributing to Danavation’s revenue and building momentum with new brands and existing retailers.

“We continue to accelerate our progress securing new contracts for installations of our Digital Smart Labels™ in various locations under new and existing brands across the country,” said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. “Today’s announcement further underscores our commitment to revolutionizing retail technology and providing innovative solutions that empower businesses by lowering costs, improving efficiencies and enhancing the overall customer experience.”

Btrust Supermarket – Two Installations (Quebec & Southern Ontario)

Btrust Supermarket is a prominent grocery chain with four convenient locations across Quebec and Southern Ontario, offering a combined retail space of over 60,000 square feet. With an extensive inventory featuring over 40,000 products, Btrust Supermarket is committed to delivering an exceptional shopping experience to its customers. Each location is designed to provide a comfortable and welcoming shopping environment with ample parking, and quality service from their staff of trained professionals who prioritize customer satisfaction. Btrust Supermarket truly embodies a consumer-centric approach to grocery shopping, making it a go-to destination for all household needs in Quebec & Southern Ontario.

Danavation is pleased to confirm both installations of our Digital Smart Labels™ into two of Btrust’s four total locations are expected to be completed between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

MPL Group – Two Installations (BeaverBank Pharmacy & Hutchins Pharmacy in Nova Scotia)

As brands under the MPL Group banner, both BeaverBank Pharmacy and Hutchins Pharmacy are located in Nova Scotia, with both priding themselves on an unwavering commitment to the well-being of every customer. With exceptional staff, expansive selections of medical products, and delivery of top-tier health services, MPL Group pharmacies are dedicated to going above and beyond as a key intermediary between doctors’ prescriptions and individual well-being. Both installations are expected to be complete between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels™ and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation’s Digital Smart Labels™ enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

