Datametrex Launches AnalyticsGPT on September 18, 2023

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2023) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. (“Nexalogy“), is set to commence the rollout of its highly anticipated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative Pre-trained Technology (GPT) software, AnalyticsGPT to large and small medium enterprises (SMEs) on September 18, 2023.

AnalyticsGPT offers a streamlined solution for processing vast data sets into actionable insights. Harnessing the synergy of GPT technology, this tool is poised for commercialization, with its market debut on September 18, 2023.

With an intuitive API and user-friendly interface, AnalyticsGPT will soon be accessible to businesses and the retail sector. By seamlessly integrating the Company’s previous technologies, NexaSMART and NexaIntelligence, with large language models (LLM) and GPT technology, AnalyticsGPT offers an advanced and simplified solution for swift data analysis, research, and discovery.

“We are excited to officially launch AnalyticsGPT and bring our new cutting-edge advancements to the data analytics landscape. We aim to empower users with powerful tools that unlock actionable insights from complex datasets, enabling them to make data-driven decisions confidently. Additionally, we are driving up marketing objectives and will have more information and content coming out very soon, which will offer a look into the capabilities of AnalyticsGPT and its ability to revolutionize the field of data analytics,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy has pioneered AnalyticsGPT, a cutting-edge solution crafted through collaboration with the Canadian government and various private entities. This technology is designed to distill vast and complex data sets into comprehensible insights. Powered by proprietary GPT technology, it facilitates swift and cost-effective data scanning. Users can specify data parameters via keywords and media details. In return, AnalyticsGPT processes this data, generating automated reports that streamline the interpretation process. The fusion of advanced A.I. algorithms with GPT technology makes predictive analytics accessible to a broader audience, removing the typical reliance on specialized data analysts. Notably, AnalyticsGPT unveils patterns pivotal for both immediate crisis reporting and long-term narrative strategies, as conceptualized in the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit, https://www.datametrex.com/analyticsgpt

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with verticals in leading industries, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth, healthcare, and electric vehicles. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in optimizing and fulfilling their operational goals, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to improve businesses bottom line.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

