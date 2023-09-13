DataVisor Recognized as the Best Transaction Fraud Monitoring and Decisioning Solution in the Datos Insights’ 2023 Fraud & AML Impact Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataVisor, the world’s leading AI-powered fraud and risk platform, proudly announced today that the company was recognized as the “Best Transaction Fraud Monitoring and Decisioning” solution in the 2023 Fraud & AML Impact Awards presented by Datos Insights. The Fraud & AML Impact Awards recognize organizations and vendors that have developed innovative and groundbreaking solutions to combat the rising threats of financial crime with greater effectiveness and efficiency.





DataVisor’s fraud and risk platform significantly improves real-time fraud detection and decisioning, delivering a state-of-the-art solution with the most effective use of digital and transactional data combined with advanced machine learning. The platform helps financial institutions (FIs) protect against multiple types of fraud, including membership application fraud, loan application fraud, credit card fraud, ACH/wire fraud, real-time payments and Zelle transaction fraud, and more. Compared to disparate legacy solutions, DataVisor’s platform provides FIs with the most holistic analysis of all relevant transaction data and fraud signals in one centralized platform, immensely improving both the effectiveness of decision-making and operation efficiency.

“DataVisor has made extensive enhancements to its solution over the past several years,” said David Mattei, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights. “It came to market with a reputation for offering unsupervised machine learning capabilities, whereas most other commercial solutions focused on supervised machine learning. Since then, the platform has grown considerably with many new features and capabilities, including case management, its Knowledge Graph solution, device intelligence, behavioral analytics, postback files, and support for compliance user cases.”

According to Datos Insights, there were several factors that made DataVisor’s platform deserving of recognition. Highlights include:

The ability to uncover hidden relationships between known fraud accounts and other accounts with DataVisor’s Unsupervised Machine Learning and Knowledge Graph technology.

Support for an extensive set of use cases, including new account creation, account takeover, online applications, and multiple forms of payments.

Dynamic workflows based on risk levels of the member and account—rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach to authentication and fraud mitigation.

“Building a robust, future-proof AI-based solution requires strong fraud expertise and technical prowess,” said Yinglian Xie, Co-founder and CEO at DataVisor. “We are deeply honored to receive this award in today’s fiercely competitive and innovative market. DataVisor’s platform is at the forefront of innovation in the fight against fraud. Unlike conventional fraud solutions that target known threats, our platform is purpose-built to empower even the largest organizations to actively safeguard against new and emerging fraud attacks.”

Award winners were selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on fraud and AML based on various scoring criteria including: level of innovation, competitive advantage, market need, financial crime risk mitigation, impact on customer experience/operational efficiency, integration/scalability, and future roadmap.

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the most comprehensive fraud and financial crime prevention platform powered by sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor’s adaptable solution and data-driven approach provides businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

DataVisor’s award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make them the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world’s assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world’s most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils. Visit us on the web and connect with us on LinkedIn.

