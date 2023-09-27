DepYmed to Meet with Investors at the BioFuture Conference in New York City October 4-6, 2023

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DepYmed, Inc. (“DepYmed” or the “Company”) is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative treatments for rare diseases and oncology that target the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) family of enzymes. Today the Company announces that management will be meeting with investors at the BioFuture Conference in New York City October 4-6, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel at 455 Madison Avenue.

Interested qualified investors can register free of charge for the conference here and arrange meetings either through the conference portal or directly with the Company via email at [email protected].

About BioFuture

BioFuture is where relentless therapeutic pioneers, innovators, and investors gather to assess and shape the future of healthcare and digital health. Participate in candid, unfiltered discussions. At this year’s summit, attendees will explore the exciting convergence between rapidly evolving fields including biopharma, digital medicine, big data, AI, healthcare systems, payors, and more. The coming decade will dramatically accelerate the transformation of the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.biofuture.com.

About DepYmed, Inc.

DepYmed Inc., is a New York based rare disease and cancer therapeutic development company that was founded to capitalize on the scientific discoveries of the Tonks lab at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the physiological function of PTP1B and ways to modulate its role in various human diseases. DepYmed is currently developing a new class of potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitors of the enzyme PTP1B as novel therapeutics for Rett Syndrome and different types of cancer. In addition, DepYmed has also discovered a novel class of small molecules with copper chelating properties that it is developing as potential therapeutic agents for such diseases as Wilson disease and various cancers. The company is actively developing a deep pipeline of novel compounds with broad therapeutic potential in these emerging drug classes in collaboration with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.depymed.com.

