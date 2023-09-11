DermTech Appoints Mark Aguillard as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (DermTech or the Company), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics technology, today announced the appointment of Mark Aguillard as chief commercial officer effective September 19, 2023. Mr. Aguillard will lead DermTech’s overall commercial strategy and execution.





Commenting on Mr. Aguillard’s appointment, Bret Christensen, DermTech’s CEO said, “I’d like to welcome Mark to the team. We are confident that his demonstrated success and wide breadth of commercial and payer access experience will serve us well during this transformational period as we focus on generating reimbursed tests to grow revenue. Mark’s leadership will be important as we strive to integrate the DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT) into the melanoma care pathway.”

Mr. Aguillard said, “I’m excited to be leading the commercialization efforts for the DMT. Patient access is critical as we deploy our technology to evaluate suspicious pigmented lesions and potentially save lives. I’m impressed by DermTech’s accomplishments and I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate revenue growth and scale the business to reach more patients.”

Mr. Aguillard is a proven commercial leader with over 20 years of experience driving growth through the development and commercialization of multiple, novel molecular diagnostics. Prior to joining the Company, he served as the chief commercial officer of Epic Sciences, where he led the development and launch of a novel liquid biopsy, DefineMBC, designed to personalize treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Prior to joining Epic, Mr. Aguillard served in commercial leadership roles with Myriad Genetics, binx health, OmniSeq and Eli Lilly & Company directing sales, marketing, medical affairs, customer success and market access teams across oncology and women’s health. Mr. Aguillard received his Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a major in Finance from Texas Tech University.

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics technology. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using our Smart Stickers™. DermTech develops and markets products that facilitate the assessment of melanoma. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

