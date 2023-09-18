Doubleview Reports the Exploration Model and 2023 Diamond Drilling Targets at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – September 18, 2023) – Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the “Company or “Doubleview”) is pleased to report that this season’s exploration drilling at its Hat polymetallic deposit has been successful in extending the dimensions of the Lisle Zone. Drilling is continuing to systematically increase the deposit envelop, and infill parts of the exploration model where drill hole coverage had been lighter.

Note, for discussion purposes and to refer to areas shown in the accompanying drawing (Figure 1), the newly-named “Buck Zone” lies between Main Lisle Zone that has been drill tested since its discovery in 2014 and its west extension; the “Feeder Zone” refers to the newly discovered south extension of the Lisle Deposit.

Recent drilling indicates that the Buck Zone, as shown, has dimensions of approximately 430 metres by 540 metres, whereas the Feeder Zone extends the deposit approximately 400 metres south and appears to be at least 500 metres east-west, bringing the total dimensions of the Lisle zone to about 1,450 metres (north-south) X 1,400 metres (east-west). Core samples are being analysed, relevant sample data will be reported when received, verified and compiled.

Randomly Selected drill core mineralization photos of the Buck Zone connecting the Main Lisle Zone and West Mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/180958_5583abd0a4c1dbfb_001full.jpg

The new Discovery, the Feeder Zone extending the Lisle Zone south. Randomly selected photos of the new extension.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/180958_seleced-feeder-zone-mineralization—00.jpg

Figure 1: Hat property, new discovery zones of the Lisle Deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/180958_5583abd0a4c1dbfb_003full.jpg

Doubleview’s President and CEO, Farshad Shirvani, commented that the 2023 exploration program has successfully achieved the objectives of increasing the dimensions of the mineralization envelope and infilling key parts of the deposit model, important progress as we prepare to initiate resource estimation. Recent drilling not only served to show geological and mineralogical continuity in important parts of the deposit but has helped remove areas of data weakness while giving guidance for further drill testing. Our geologic model will be up-dated and revised following completion of our 2023 exploration season. We are deeply appreciative of the continuing support of our shareholders as we work diligently to define the Hat Deposit and its endowment of strategic metals.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview’s Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

Cautionary Note: Although a mineral resource estimation is currently being prepared by an independent engineering firm, no mineral resources have been estimated at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being classified as mineral resources.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (GERMANY: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: [email protected]

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180958

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com