Dun & Bradstreet Hosts Power of Data + Generative AI Summit on October 12

Global livestream and in-person NYC event bring together experts to discuss how data and Generative AI inform business strategies and fuel innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, will host the company’s Power of Data + Generative AI Summit, where leading minds in data and AI will share information and intelligence designed to help leaders stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly developing space of Generative AI.





The one-day event includes a free global livestream event that begins at 7:00 a.m. ET and will continue throughout the morning, and an in-person Executive Summit that will take place in New York City at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 12, 2023. There is no cost to attend.

“The intersection of data and AI into the business landscape is continually evolving and Dun & Bradstreet plays an important and influential role in that process,” said Ginny Gomez, President, Dun & Bradstreet, North America. “Through the Power of Data + Generative AI Summit we are bringing together a powerhouse of thought leaders, including our keynote presenter, De Kai, a pioneering AI scientist, who will share their expertise and help clients identify and activate new areas of growth and innovation through AI-powered data and insights.”

Attendees will be immersed in an energetic, informative gathering with innovators and industry leaders from across the globe including:

De Kai, Pioneering AI Scientist – Widely Regarded as “The Statesman of AI”

Seth Godin, Marketing Visionary, Pioneer & Entrepreneur

Katherine Dwyer, Director of Data, AI & Automation Sales at IBM

Jason Mudd, Director, Transformation & Operations, Global Accounts Payable & Procurement, at IBM

Stephen Orban, Vice President of Migrations at Google Cloud

Aurore Belfrage, Geopolitical & Sustainability Advisor, and Co-author of Climate Change and the New World Order

Oliver Bullough, Author, investigative journalist, and financial crime expert

Caleb White and Bobby Shackelton, Climate Engine

Philipp Mueller, Outsell, Inc.

In addition to these notable speakers, experts from Dun & Bradstreet will address critical topics including the importance of trusted datasets, how to apply AI responsibly, and how to advance AI use cases that fuel global commerce.

To join these thought-provoking conversations, register for the Power of Data global livestream or view the Executive Summit agenda and registration information here.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Contacts

Media:



Dawn McAbee



904-648-6328



[email protected]