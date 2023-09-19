Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2.25PM ET Webcast: Click here

To schedule a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact [email protected].

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible for 90 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: [email protected]

Public Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Faith Pomeroy-Ward

T: 817-807-8044

E: [email protected]