Ecuron Launches Threat Intelligence as a Service to Bolster Business Security

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2023) – In an era where digital threats are ever-evolving, Ecuron is pleased to introduce its new Threat Intelligence Service, tailored to offer businesses operational insights for enhanced security.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://i0.wp.com/www.itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/181237_aa9dfd4d84d418a7_001.jpg?w=640

Ecuron Launches Threat Intelligence as a Service to Bolster Business Security

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/181237_aa9dfd4d84d418a7_001full.jpg

Introducing Threat Intelligence as a Service:

Ecuron recognizes that cybersecurity is a foundational element of modern business strategy. The new Threat Intelligence Service stands as a robust solution, harnessing insights from a diverse range of sources, including attack campaign reports, malware analysis, human behavior patterns, and more.

Four Pillars of Comprehensive Threat Intelligence

Ecuron’s Threat Intelligence as a Service offering encompasses four crucial facets, ensuring comprehensive protection:

1. Strategic Threat Intelligence: Providing high-level intelligence for executive decision-making, assessing cyber risks, and facilitating breach attribution.

2. Tactical Threat Intelligence: Offering detailed knowledge of attack techniques and objectives, enabling the development of targeted detection and mitigation strategies.

3. Operational Threat Intelligence: Furnishing contextual information on specific threats, assisting in incident response, and minimizing potential harm to organizations.

4. Technical Threat Intelligence: Supplying insights into attacker resources, specific Indicators of Compromise (loC), enabling swift responses, and strengthening detection mechanisms.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Services Enhance Cyber Security Posture

  • Comprehensive Defense: This new service offers an all-encompassing threat intelligence solution that fortifies an organization’s defenses from all angles.
  • Executive-Level Decision Support: Empower leadership with data-driven tools for enhanced cybersecurity strategy and risk assessment.
  • Expert Analysis: A team of cybersecurity specialists ensures the delivery of accurate, up-to-date, and actionable threat intelligence.
  • Rapid Response Capabilities: Leveraging technical threat intelligence, enables swift responses to potential threats, minimizing possible damage.

Maximize Protection, Minimize Risk

Ecuron’s Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service offering enhances any organization’s cybersecurity posture by providing real-time insights into cyber threats to minimize the risk of a successful cyber attack. By combining data from diverse sources, this service enables strategic decision-making, enhances attack detection capabilities, and fortifies against data breaches. Threat intelligence as a service enables organizations to manage their cybersecurity posture and safeguard their digital assets proactively.

For more details about this new service or to request a free trial, please visit the service page: Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service.

About Ecuron

Ecuron is a boutique cybersecurity consulting company and Cyber-AB Registered Provider Organization (CMMC-RPO) with headquarters in Houston, TX. Ecuron’s mission is to create a partnership with organizations, securing their data and protecting the organization every step of the way. Born out of the professional collaboration of a team of cybersecurity veterans Ecuron specialize in CMMC for DoD contractors, NIST SP 800-171, ISO 27001, and other cybersecurity frameworks for businesses. For more information: https://www.ecuron.com.

Contact Info:
Name: Christoph Eicken
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Ecuron Inc.
Address: 2929 Allen Parkway Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77019, United States
Website: https://www.ecuron.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181237

Related Stories

StreamSets Releases Enhanced 30-Day Data Integration Platform Trial and New Features to Accelerate the Modern Data Ecosystem

MediWound Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of NexoBrid® for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns in Adults

MediWound Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of NexoBrid® for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns in Adults

Coave Therapeutics Appoints Genetic Medicine Expert Lolita Petit, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

Coave Therapeutics Appoints Genetic Medicine Expert Lolita Petit, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

Apnimed Announces First Patient Dosed in LunAIRo, the First Phase 3 Clinical Study of AD109, a Potential Nighttime Oral Treatment for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

You may have missed

StreamSets Releases Enhanced 30-Day Data Integration Platform Trial and New Features to Accelerate the Modern Data Ecosystem

MediWound Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of NexoBrid® for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns in Adults

MediWound Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of NexoBrid® for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns in Adults

Coave Therapeutics Appoints Genetic Medicine Expert Lolita Petit, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

Coave Therapeutics Appoints Genetic Medicine Expert Lolita Petit, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

error: Content is protected !!