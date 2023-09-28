eHub Announces Strategic Acquisition of Shipping Platform Leader ShipKey

New Investment to Disrupt the Shipping and Logistics Space

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 28, 2023) – eHub, a leader in shipping rates and logistical optimization, announced today its acquisition of ShipKey to offer greater efficiency and growth to e-commerce businesses and 3PLs through ShipKey’s premium shipping software.

This acquisition is a major milestone for eHub that gives its clients access to a robust shipping software with a disruptive set of features.

“This acquisition will enhance our technology and significantly grow our customer base, positioning eHub as an even bigger player in the e-commerce service and technology space,” said Wade Sleater, CEO, eHub. “Our team is passionate about supporting the growth of e-commerce brands through exceptional services and technology like ShipKey.”

Thomas Leishman, founder of ShipKey, has taken on the role of Chief Experience Officer at eHub, underscoring eHub’s commitment to providing excellent customer experiences. He will actively contribute to the future growth of the ShipKey platform.

The ShipKey shipping platform offers a competitive set of features, including:

Multi-Account Functionality. This functionality also allows for extensive customization. Each sub-account can have its own configuration settings set within that particular account without changing settings in other accounts. User permissions are also granted based on account level, so users can gain access to associated sub-accounts.

Fastest Load Times. This ensures that transitioning between accounts and fulfilling orders doesn’t have to involve extensive idle time. Users can take care of needed tasks quickly and effectively.

Advanced Automations. A variety of advanced automation features are also available to further improve customer order fulfillment. For example, ShipKey’s “scan to verify” tool automatically detects when a barcode is scanned and can use this data to verify when an order has been picked up or if a particular item is associated with an order.

ShipKey was designed for e-commerce teams and 3PLs to better organize, track and fulfill orders. The software’s advanced features enable high fulfillment performance and great growth potential for teams shipping mid to high-volume per month.

“We’ve spent a lot of time looking at what the industry has to offer to 3PLs and merchants,” said Adam McCoy, COO, eHub. “We are confident that ShipKey provides a comprehensive solution that aligns with the requirements of today’s merchants and 3PL providers, particularly those managing multiple accounts.”

About eHub

eHub provides businesses with cost savings and increased revenue through competitive shipping rates. Backed by a powerful API and easy-to-use shipping platform, eHub has the ability to offer customers instant rates from multiple carriers for domestic and international shipments. Learn more at https://ehub.com/.

