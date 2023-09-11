Elucida Oncology Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at ESMO Congress 2023

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today an abstract featuring ELU001, its lead C’Dot Drug Conjugate (CDC) clinical candidate, has been accepted for poster presentation at the ESMO Congress 2023 being held in Madrid, Spain from October 20-24, 2023.

The poster presentation will highlight updated safety, pharmacokinetic, and efficacy data from the dose escalation portion of the first-in-human Phase 1/2 study of ELU-001 in patients with advanced, recurrent, or refractory cancers overexpressing folate-receptor alpha (FRα). This basket study was open to patients with eight different cancer indications reported to overexpress FRα including ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bile duct, non-small cell lung, gastric, gastroesophageal junction, and triple negative breast cancer. Dose ranging using three different administration schedules were studied. The most promising is now being explored in expansion cohorts of patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Presentation Details:

Title : First-in-Human Study of ELU001, a Targeted Nanoparticle Drug Conjugate, in Subjects with Folate Receptor α (FRα) Overexpressing Solid Tumors Presenter : Wen Wee Ma, MBBS, Director, Novel Cancer Therapeutics Center, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic Poster Number : 692P Date and Time : October 23, 2023, from 12 to 1pm

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers CDCs unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information on Elucida Oncology, Inc., please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.