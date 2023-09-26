Enable Announces Rebate Strategist Awards to Recognize its Customer Pioneers in Rebate Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AndrewButt—Enable, the leading rebate management platform, announced today its first-ever Rebate Strategist Awards to celebrate organizations and their rebate managers who exemplify the qualities of a visionary, results-driven and collaborative leader.





To be eligible for nomination, a customer must not only have demonstrated exceptional results within their own organization but must also have made a significant mark within their industry, as well as within the Enable community and the broader field of rebate management.

“As rebates become increasingly integral to maintaining positive trading relationships, it’s important that we acknowledge the work of the individuals and businesses maintaining those rebate programs,” said Andrew Butt, Founder & CEO of Enable. “Rebate strategists are the unsung heroes of the supply chain’s financial world, and we want to celebrate them and their accomplishments. We want to bring their achievements into the conversation and acknowledge that hard work and dedication to improving supply chain relationships.”

The Rebate Strategist Awards spotlight Enable customers who demonstrate a visionary approach to their work, foresee industry trends and steer their teams towards the future of rebate management. The initiative also celebrates those who exhibit a results-oriented approach, consistently delivering outstanding results and propelling their organizations to new heights of success.

As collaboration forms the foundation of Enable’s ethos, the awards are designed to honor organizations that encourage teamwork, cooperation and shared success, while approaching rebate management with an innovative, efficiency-driven mindset. Moreover, the awards emphasize the importance of ethics and integrity, celebrating those whose business practices reflect these values and who prioritize customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The winning companies will be awarded a trip to Catalyze in Boston, taking place from May 8-9, 2024. This includes round-trip flights and a 3-day hotel stay, a package valued at approximately US$5,000 for one representative.

The nomination period closes on October 31, 2023. A select panel of Enable committee members will review the nominations, with each member evaluating the submissions based on measurable business impact/ROI and the compelling nature of the story the nomination tells. The winning nominees will be acknowledged and celebrated at Catalyze.

Enable invites all eligible organizations to nominate themselves for these prestigious awards and join a select group of visionaries shaping the future of the rebate management industry. To nominate your company, please visit https://enable.com/rebate-strategist-awards.

ABOUT ENABLE

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. Starting with finance and commercial teams, Enable helps you better manage rebate complexity with automated real-time data and insights, accurate forecasting and stronger cross-functional alignment. This lets you — and everyone in your business — know exactly where you are with rebates. Then you can extend Enable externally to suppliers and customers, setting them up with one collaborative place to author, agree upon, execute on, and track the progress of deals.

Contacts

Kristen Grossi



talkTECH



[email protected]