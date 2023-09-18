Enablence Announces New 4-Channel Course Wavelength Division Multiplexing (CWDM) Optical Demux Devices

Compact, Lower-Cost, Low Insertion Loss Transceivers Target Datacom Applications

Fremont, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 18, 2023) – Enablence Technologies (TSXV: ENA) a leading provider of optical transceivers for datacom, telecom, automotive and industrial automation applications announced today a new family of ultra-low-cost, low-loss CWDM4 demultiplexer optical devices targeting datacom applications. Optical performance is based on Telcordia GR-1221-CORE and other industry standard reliability requirements and feature optical performance of up to 2 kilometer over a single mode fiber. Nominal wavelengths are 1271 nm, 1291 nm, 1311 nm, and 1331 nm.

CWDM optical devices are used mainly in metro and access networks performing two main roles. The first involves using each optical channel to transport a unique input signal at specific rate. Another involves using CWDM to break down a high-speed signal into slower components that then transmit the signal much more cost-effectively. Increased demand for CWDM optical devices continues to be driven by the need for lower cost, lower capacity, and shorter distance applications where cost is a critical factor. Enablence’s expansion of its CWDM product line is designed to quickly address this demand. It is consistent with the Company’s ongoing investment strategy, which supports the expansion of its optical products portfolio, adding new high-demand, PLC technology-based CWDM, and DWDM products as well as LiDAR technology-based products for automotive and robotic markets. This meets the requirements of Enablence’s growing datacom, telecom, automotive and industrial automation customers in the United States, China, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

“These new PLC based, CWDM solutions recognize a need in the datacom space for super low-cost, high performing optical devices,” noted Todd Heugen, CEO, Enablecne Technologies Inc. “With this latest roll out, our engineering teams in Silicon Valley, California and Ontario, Canada have achieved a notable milestone by demonstrating lower crosstalk without compromising insertion loss, thereby maintaining signal integrity.”

CWDM Market Growth

The multi-billion wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) market continues to grow rapidly with several market research firms predicting double-digit, compound annual growth rates through 2030. Within the WDM segment, demand for both Dense Wavelength Multiplexing (DWDM) and Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing (CWDM) optical devices continues to grow significantly.

About the New CWDM4-Demux Devices, Pricing and Availability

The new CWDM4-Demux transceivers are low insertion loss, low cost, compact and high reliability devices. The QSFP+, QSFP28 and QSFP-DD-CWDM4 form factor transceivers are used in applications within and between datacenters. Four CWDM channels can transmit data at speeds of up to 4x10Gbps up to 4x100Gbps. The CWDM Demux splits the signal from a single-mode optical fiber into four separate wavelength channels to be collected by photodiodes. Optical performance is based on the 85/85 Damp Heat and other common industry standards with an optical performance enabling distances of up to 2km over a Single Mode (SM) fiber. For pricing and availability email technical sales at [email protected]

About Enablence

About Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V” – ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar light wave circuits (PLC) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California with design centers in Canada and China supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide. For more information visit http://www.enablence.com/

