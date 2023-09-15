Enablence Technologies Appoints Stan Besko as Its New Chief Financial Officer

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2023) – Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) (“Enablence” or the “Company“), a leading provider of photonics semiconductors for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence applications, today announced that Stan Besko has been named as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Enablence. Mr. Besko replaces Mr. T. Paul Rowland as the CFO of Enablence.

Todd Haugen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Enablence, commented: “We thank Paul for his work to establish a financial foundation for Enablence and we wish him well.”

Mr. Besko will play a key role in supporting the management team of Enablence as it executes its strategic growth plan at the center of which are its light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings based on advanced Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) technologies.

Mr. Besko brings more than 25 years of financial and investment expertise in the technology sector. Following a successful career in business and software consulting, he joined Hewlett-Packard and Cisco Systems where he performed key financial, operational, and strategic roles. He has deep experience operating internationally, including leadership assignments in both Canada and worldwide. Mr. Besko served as CFO Canada at Dimension Data and helped to lead the consolidation of NTT Canada’s thirty plus acquisitions. Mr. Besko resides in Toronto, Canada and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Toronto and an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto, Canada.

“Stan Besko’s deep experience in international operations and investment finance will be important assets as we position the company to meet the growing demand for our optical products in the United States, China, and the Rest of the World (RoW),” Haugen. He continued, “His financial management experience at Cisco, and NTT will be especially meaningful to our growth plan as we release our AI and LiDAR based products while accelerating the growth of our existing Datacoms business.”

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

About Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar light wave circuits (PLC) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California with design centers in Canada and China supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide.

