Enterprise Wireless LAN Market Continues Strong Growth in the Second Quarter of 2023, Increasing Revenues 43% Year Over Year, According to IDC Tracker

Consumer WLAN market declined slightly in Q2 2023

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCTracker–The enterprise segment of the worldwide wireless local area network (WLAN) market increased revenues 43.3% year over year in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23) to $3.0 billion, according to results published in the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker. The consumer segment of the WLAN market declined 14.0% year over year in 2Q23.

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, the newest standards in the WLAN industry, continue to drive growth in the enterprise segment of the market. Wi-Fi 6 Dependent Access Points (APs) made up 79.7% of dependent AP revenues. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E, which expands Wi-Fi’s use to the 6 GHz band of spectrum, saw continued momentum, with revenues growing 51.5% sequentially from 1Q23 to 2Q23 to make up 14.3% of dependent AP revenues and 7.7% of dependent AP unit shipments. Adoption of Wi-Fi 6 continues in the consumer segment of the WLAN market as well. In 2Q23, Wi-Fi 6 made up 51.6% of the consumer market’s revenues.

“The enterprise WLAN market continued its strong growth momentum in the second quarter of 2023, which builds on strong growth for much of the past calendar year,” said Brandon Butler, research manager, Enterprise Networks at IDC. “A significant factor driving WLAN market growth continues to be the easing of component shortages and supply chain disruptions, which is allowing vendors to recognize revenue from fulfilling backlogged product orders. Meanwhile, the continued adoption of new Wi-Fi standards adds to market momentum.”

The enterprise WLAN market had generally strong results across the globe. In the United States, the market increased 79.5% year over year in 2Q23 while in Canada the market rose 79.1% and in Latin America the market rose 49.6%. The market in Western Europe increased 29.7% in 2Q23 while in Central and Eastern Europe the market rose 42.0%. In the Middle East & Africa region, market revenues rose 51.0%. In the Asia/Pacific region (excluding Japan and China), the market rose 36.8%. In the People’s Republic of China the market declined 12.5%, while in Japan the market rose 14.6%.

Company Highlights

Cisco enterprise WLAN revenues increased 65.6% year over year in 2Q23 to $1.3 billion. The company’s market share stood at 43.5% at the end of the quarter.

HPE Aruba Networking revenues rose 55.3% annually in 2Q23, giving the company a market share of 16.2% in the quarter.

Huawei enterprise WLAN revenues rose 26.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022, giving the company a market share of 7.5% in 2Q23.

Ubiquiti enterprise WLAN revenues increased 4.4%, giving the company 5.8% market share.

CommScope enterprise WLAN revenues increased 72.2% year over year in the quarter, giving the company a market share of 4.8%.

Juniper Networks enterprise WLAN revenues increased 39.3% compared to the second quarter of 2022, giving the company 3.7% market share in 2Q23.

A graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 enterprise WLAN companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

The IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker provides total market size and vendor share data in an easy-to-use Excel Pivot Table format. The geographic coverage includes nine major regions (USA, Canada, Latin America, People’s Republic of China, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Japan, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and 60 countries. The WLAN market is further segmented by product class, product type, product, standard, and location. Measurement for the WLAN market is provided in vendor revenue, value, and unit shipments.

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

