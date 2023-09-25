Equipment Hound Facilitates Critical Equipment Deal: Compressor for Oil and Gas Operations in Angola

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned site E-Commerce site Equipment Hound, the leading B2B e-commerce marketplace for industrial equipment, has achieved a significant milestone in the global energy sector. Through its platform, Equipment Hound has successfully facilitated the sale of a high-capacity compressor destined for oil and gas operations in Angola. This transaction exemplifies Equipment Hound’s commitment to connecting businesses with essential equipment to drive their operations forward.

The compressor, a crucial piece of equipment in the oil and gas industry, was sourced by an Angolan energy company looking to enhance its operations and meet growing demand in the region. Equipment Hound provided a seamless platform for the buyer to discover, evaluate, and purchase the compressor that perfectly aligned with their project requirements.

“The successful sale of this compressor for oil and gas operations in Angola is a testament to Equipment Hound’s ability to bridge the gap between equipment suppliers and buyers,” said Steele Hemmerich, President of Interfield Global Software Inc. “Our platform is designed to simplify the equipment procurement process, making it easier for businesses to access the equipment they need, regardless of their geographical location.”

Angola, a significant player in the global oil and gas industry, relies heavily on the efficient operation of equipment such as compressors to support its energy infrastructure and meet international demand. The compressor provided through Equipment Hound will contribute to increased production capacity, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability in the region.

The seller, an established Southeast Asian equipment supplier, recognizes Equipment Hound’s platform as a valuable channel for expanding their market reach and connecting with international buyers. This sale reinforces the platform’s role in fostering global trade and industry growth.

Equipment Hound continues to be at the forefront of facilitating crucial equipment deals that drive industry development. The platform’s commitment to providing businesses with a seamless and efficient procurement experience reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in the global industrial equipment marketplace.

About Equipment Hound: Equipment Hound is a leading B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects businesses with reputable industrial equipment suppliers. With its user-friendly platform, Equipment Hound simplifies the equipment sourcing process, saving businesses time and effort while offering access to high-quality products.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Harold Hemmerich”

Harold Hemmerich, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +971 50 558 8349

Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 303 919 2913

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance often using phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends”, or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved, are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements..

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive any necessary board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, including the approval of any applicable regulatory authority; and that factors may occur which impede or prevent the Company’s future business plans. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether they change as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Neo Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.