Esports Entertainment Group’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, ggCircuit, Forges Groundbreaking Partnership with Todd Harris’ Ghost Gaming to Pioneer Scholastic Esports Innovation Center

St. Julians, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2023) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (the “Company” or “EEG”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ggCircuit, entered into a groundbreaking partnership with Ghost Gaming and Skillshot Media to establish a first-of-its-kind Scholastic Esports Innovation Center within the Ghost Gaming HQ lab, dedicated to pioneering research and co-developing cutting-edge technology tailored to the evolving needs of school esports programs.

The Scholastic Esports Innovation Center aims to drive transformative change in the competitive gaming landscape by leveraging the synergies between ggCircuit’s technological expertise and Todd Harris’ deep-rooted commitment to fostering education and professional development through esports. The Center will serve as a hub for competitive gaming communities, bringing together the brightest minds from all stakeholders to develop bespoke software and hardware solutions that equip both students and educators to thrive in the digital age.

“Our selection of ggCircuit as our partner is rooted in their unrivaled excellence in the field. However, what truly sets them apart are their shared values and vision for scholastic esports and professional development. Together, we’re dedicated to harnessing the remarkable opportunity presented by competitive gaming to empower the next generation,” stated Todd Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming.

Alex Igelman, Chief Executive Officer of Esports Entertainment Group, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Todd and Ghost Gaming’s visionary crossroads of esports initiatives. At ggCircuit and EEG, we have always championed underdogs and success stories, and Todd’s inspiring vision for career exposure and creating a tangible pathway for young people to become industry professionals resonates deeply with the Company.”

“The growing adoption of esports within educational institutions is a testament to its exceptional capacity to captivate and ignite the passions of today’s youth. Esports provides a unique avenue for engagement, fostering a sense of camaraderie and teamwork among students while tapping into their natural affinity for digital technology. Beyond its competitive nature, esports opens doors to developing valuable life skills, promoting critical thinking, strategic planning, and effective communication. This surge in adoption underscores the power of esports to not only entertain but also educate and inspire the leaders of tomorrow,” further noted David Williams, Senior Vice President of ggCircuit and Esports for EEG.

About Ghost Gaming

Ghost Gaming is an Atlanta-based organization cultivating the best talent in gaming, providing platforms to create unique partnerships in esports, sports, music, lifestyle and entertainment. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional esports players and creators across multiple video game titles. With millions of social media followers across all platforms, Ghost is committed to finding and developing exceptional talent that represents the diverse gaming landscape. Additional information is available at: http://www.ghostgaming.com/.

About Skillshot Media

Skillshot is a one-stop shop for experiential live events, live stream production, and gaming solutions. We provide a turnkey solution of venue, experience design, live-streaming infrastructure, event production and brand integration to deliver exceptional live, virtual or hybrid events that will engage your audience. Our team and technology originated in the gaming industry, serving more than one billion engagements, and we now power events for the biggest names across corporate entertainment, esports, non-profit, and other industry segments. https://www.skillshot.com/.

About ggCircuit

ggCircuit is a pioneer esports technology company committed to enhancing the esports experience for players, venues, and communities. With a proven track record of innovation and a dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions, ggCircuit empowers esports centers and schools worldwide. For more information, visit www.ggcircuit.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a leading, global MGA-licensed, “esports-first” iGaming B2C operator and a US-focused B2B aggregator and supplier of esports solutions and e-simulator content. The Company owns and operates the world’s leading esport venue management system, currently deployed in over 800 global locations, including more than 100 colleges and universities. The Company’s strategy is to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar market for esports and esports wagering by leveraging its leading position in the industry. The Company is also targeting the rapidly growing market for e-simulator content, which features competitive, short-cycle head-to-head leagues that are optimized for betting. In addition to its plans to distribute esports content, the Company currently provides B2C-focused wagering through its MGA-licensed suite of brands. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

