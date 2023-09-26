Evaggelia Hatzimanolis Joins Lido as a Senior Wealth Advisor

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lido Advisors, LLC (“Lido”) is proud to announce that Evaggelia Hatzimanolis has joined its leading wealth management firm as a Senior Vice President, Senior Wealth Advisor serving South Florida.





Evaggelia is an experienced wealth advisor and a CFP® who describes her investment ethos as “putting investors first to ensure they receive the care and attention they need, now and in the future, through customized investment strategies and thoughtful financial planning.”

Prior to joining Lido, Evaggelia was with Goldman Sachs for nearly four years after having spent five years with TIAA. Her experience with Fidelity and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney rounds out more than twenty years of helping clients manage and grow their wealth. Evaggelia studied accounting at Suffolk University and finance at Florida International University.

“I chose Lido because I wanted a partner that is aligned with my investor-first focus,” she explained. “I am excited about helping clients take full advantage of the benefits offered by Lido’s family office style.”

“We’re excited to welcome Evaggelia to the firm,” said Jason Ozur, Lido’s Chief Executive Officer. “She is an experienced, dynamic presence who brings passion and commitment as part of Lido’s Florida team.”

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with over $17 billion in assets under management and 32 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing bespoke tax, estate, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients’ financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

Contacts

Hirsch Leatherwood for Lido Advisors



[email protected]