Evertz Technologies Reports First Quarter Results for the Quarter Ended July 31, 2023

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2023) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue of $125.8 million, an increase of 23.9% from the prior year

Revenue in the United Sales region up 14% or $10.6 million from the prior year

International Revenue up 66% or $15.5 million from the prior year

Earnings from operations, before foreign exchange of $24.4 million

Earnings from operations of $22.3 million, an increase of 16% from the prior year

Net earnings of $15.9 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, an increase of 13.0% from the prior year

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q1’24 Q1’23 Revenue $ 125,819 $ 101,538 Gross margin 72,036 58,524 Earnings from operations 22,307 19,304 Earnings from operations before FX 24,359 18,273 Net earnings 15,892 13,930 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.18 Fully-diluted shares 76,529,150 76,408,281

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

Q1 ‘ 24 YE ‘ 23 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 48,934 $ 12,468 Working capital 173,419 171,428 Total assets 471,966 436,652 Shareholders’ equity 244,567 243,098

Revenue

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023, revenues were $125.8 million, an increase of 24% compared to revenues of $101.5 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $87.0 million, an increase of $8.8 million, compared to $78.2 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $38.8 million, compared to $23.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023, gross margin was $72.0 million as compared to $58.5 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 57.3% as compared to 57.6% in the quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Earnings

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023, net earnings were $15.9 million as compared to $13.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.20 as compared to $0.18 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023, selling and administrative expenses were $16.4 million as compared to $12.9 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. Selling and administrative expenses in the quarter ended July 31, 2022 included a recovery of $3.8 million, netted against associated fees, that did not reoccur in the current year.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023, gross research and development expenses were $31.9 million as compared to $28.3 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s working capital as at July 31, 2023 was $173.4 million as compared to $171.4 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash was $48.9 million as at July 31, 2023 as compared to $12.5 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash generated from operations was $60.0 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023 as compared to $19.3 million cash generated for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $19.9 million from operations for the quarter ended July 31, 2023 compared to $17.7 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $2.4 million for investing activities, which was principally a result of the acquisition of capital assets which amounted to 3.2 million.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023, the Company used cash in financing activities of $22.1 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.5 million and the repayment of line of credit of $6.0 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of August 2023, purchase order backlog was in excess of $343 million and shipments during the month of August 2023 were $49 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on September 12, 2023 of $0.19 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on September 22, 2023 and will be paid on or about September 29, 2023.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three months ended

July 31, 2023

Three months ended

July 31, 2022 Revenue $ 125,819 $ 101,538 Cost of goods sold 53,783 43,014 Gross margin 72,036 58,524 Expenses Selling and administrative 16,398 12,892 General 1,158 1,096 Research and development 31,990 28,333 Investment tax credits (3,395 ) (3,189 ) Share based compensation 1,525 1,119 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,053 (1,031 ) 49,729 39,220 Earnings before undernoted 22,307 19,304 Finance income 124 153 Finance costs (244 ) (318 ) Net loss on investments through profit and loss (212 ) (348 ) Other income and expenses (94 ) 128 Earnings before income taxes 21,881 18,919 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 7,761 6,639 Deferred (1,772 ) (1,650 ) 5,989 4,989 Net earnings for the period $ 15,892 $ 13,930 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest $ 299 $ 89 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 15,593 13,841 Net earnings for the period $ 15,892 $ 13,930 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.18

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As At

July 31, 2023 As At

April 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,934 $ 12,468 Inventory $ 205,016 $ 202,479 Working capital $ 173,419 $ 171,428 Total assets $ 453,780 $ 436,652 Shareholders’ equity $ 244,567 $ 243,098 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,116,411 76,145,758 Fully-diluted 82,350,161 82,446,008 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,128,001 76,200,248 Fully-diluted 76,529,150 76,232,462

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

