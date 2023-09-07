Excellere Partners Pleased to Announce New Additions to the Firm

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts, is pleased to announce the additions of Alison Gillis as Director of Compliance, Joe Gonnella as Associate, Sloan Schneiter as Associate, Jenna Heinemeyer as Senior Analyst, and Kristine Ervin as Office Manager.





“We take immense pride in the firm that we have built over the past 17 years, achieved through an unwavering commitment to attracting the best talent in the industry and providing an environment for them to build their skills and careers,” said Brad Cornell, Managing Partner at Excellere. “Amidst our journey of growth, my partners and I are excited to welcome our new Director of Compliance, along with two new Associates, a Senior Analyst, and an Office Manager. This expansion symbolizes our firm’s continuous focus on adding functional depth to our platform as well as underscores our dedication to building the next generation of leaders within our firm.”

Alison Vratil brings over 15 years of experience as a transactional healthcare attorney and compliance advisor. Alison will serve as a strategic resource to Excellere’s portfolio companies, providing guidance, tools, and frameworks to support a strong culture of quality and compliance. Alison holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan School of Law, a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and a Bachelor of Arts from Middlebury College.

Joe Gonnella joins Excellere from Robert W. Baird, where he worked as an Analyst in their Global Industrial Group. He graduated magna cum laude from Drexel University with majors in finance and accounting. Sloan Schneiter joins Excellere from Deutsche Bank, where he worked as an Analyst in the Global Healthcare Group. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Jenna Heinemeyer joins Excellere from Goldman Sachs, where she worked as an Analyst in their debt capital markets group covering technology, media, and telecom companies. She graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Kristine Ervin brings 12 years of experience in office and operations management. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from California State University, East Bay.

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with over $2.3 billion of committed capital across four funds that specializes in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts. The Firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value-creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments focus on emerging companies that benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macroeconomic and demographic trends. Investments are focused on companies within the following industries: healthcare, industrial growth, and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellere.com.

