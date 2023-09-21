Eyenovia to Participate in Panel Discussion at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ for mydriasis, preparing for regulatory approval of AP13007 for relief of pain and inflammation post ocular surgery, and incorporating its advanced Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that Michael Rowe, CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place September 26-28, 2023, in New York.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Type: Panel Discussion Date and Time: Tuesday, September 26 at 1:00-1:30 PM ET Live Webcast: Click here

The Eyenovia management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at the conference should contact their Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis.

In addition to commercializing Mydcombi, in August 2023, Eyenovia acquired the U.S. commercial rights to APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension, 0.05%) from Formosa Pharmaceuticals. APP13007, which is currently under review by the FDA, is a potent steroid being developed to reduce pain and inflammation following ocular surgery. The agency has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for APP13007 of March 4, 2024.

Eyenovia is also advancing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb in the U.S. and Canada and Arctic Vision in China and South Korea).

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

