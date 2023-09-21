Eyenovia to Participate in Panel Discussion at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ for mydriasis, preparing for regulatory approval of AP13007 for relief of pain and inflammation post ocular surgery, and incorporating its advanced Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that Michael Rowe, CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place September 26-28, 2023, in New York.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Type: Panel Discussion
Date and Time: Tuesday, September 26 at 1:00-1:30 PM ET
Live Webcast: Click here

The Eyenovia management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at the conference should contact their Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis.

In addition to commercializing Mydcombi, in August 2023, Eyenovia acquired the U.S. commercial rights to APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension, 0.05%) from Formosa Pharmaceuticals. APP13007, which is currently under review by the FDA, is a potent steroid being developed to reduce pain and inflammation following ocular surgery. The agency has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for APP13007 of March 4, 2024.

Eyenovia is also advancing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb in the U.S. and Canada and Arctic Vision in China and South Korea).

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
Eyenovia
[email protected]

Related Stories

Mithra to Hold Investor Call on H1 2023 Financial Results on September 26 at 14:00 CEST

Mithra to Hold Investor Call on H1 2023 Financial Results on September 26 at 14:00 CEST

Information on the total number of voting rights (denominator)

Information on the total number of voting rights (denominator)

LSL Pharma Group Announces Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures of Up to $4,000,000

LSL Pharma Group Announces Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures of Up to $4,000,000

You may have missed

Mithra to Hold Investor Call on H1 2023 Financial Results on September 26 at 14:00 CEST

Mithra to Hold Investor Call on H1 2023 Financial Results on September 26 at 14:00 CEST

Information on the total number of voting rights (denominator)

Information on the total number of voting rights (denominator)

LSL Pharma Group Announces Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures of Up to $4,000,000

error: Content is protected !!