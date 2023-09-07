FINRA Announces Results of Governor Elections

Firms Elect Scott A. Curtis as a Large-Firm Governor, Re-Elect Wendy Lanton as a Small-Firm Governor

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FINRA announced today the results of its election of two Governors to its Board of Governors. The announcement came after the Annual Meeting of FINRA firms, where Scott A. Curtis, president of Raymond James’ Private Client Group, was elected as a Large-Firm Governor, and Wendy Lanton, Chief Compliance Officer and Founding Principal of Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc., was re-elected as a Small-Firm Governor.





Curtis is president of Raymond James’ Private Client Group, leading the firm’s domestic wealth management business. Prior to this role, he served as president of Raymond James Financial Services, directing the firm’s independent advisor business. Curtis earned his M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and received a B.A. in Economics and English from Denison University.

Lanton was first appointed to the FINRA Small Firm Advisory Committee in 2015 and served as the committee chairperson in 2018. In 2020, Lanton was elected as a Small-Firm Governor, serving on the Nominating & Governance Committee and the Regulatory Oversight Committee. Lanton is one of the founding principals of Herold & Lantern Investments, which was established in 1993. Lanton holds a B.A. in International Finance from The George Washington University.

“Congratulations to Wendy for her re-election, and to Scott for his election to the FINRA Board,” said FINRA Board Chair Eric Noll. “I would also like to thank Jim Nagengast for his service and contributions during his tenure as a Large-Firm Governor on the Board, which have advanced our mission of protecting investors and ensuring market integrity.”

“FINRA’s Board brings together a diversity of perspectives and expertise from inside and outside the securities industry – valuable input that constitutes one of the many strengths of the self-regulatory organization model,” said FINRA CEO Robert Cook. “I extend my congratulations to both Wendy and Scott, as we collectively work to continue creating the most effective and efficient regulatory environment.”

FINRA is overseen by a 21-member Board of Governors, the majority of whom are public members—that is, from outside the securities industry. The industry Governors include three from large firms, one from medium-size firms, three from small firms, one floor member, one independent dealer/insurance affiliate and one investment company affiliate. FINRA Governors are appointed or elected to three-year terms and may not serve more than two consecutive terms.

The next FINRA Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for later this September. More information regarding the Board’s operations, including the membership and responsibilities of its committees, is available at www.finra.org/governance.

About FINRA

FINRA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity. It regulates one critical part of the securities industry—brokerage firms doing business with the public in the United States. FINRA, overseen by the SEC, writes rules, examines for and enforces compliance with FINRA rules and federal securities laws, registers broker-dealer personnel and offers them education and training, and informs the investing public. In addition, FINRA provides surveillance and other regulatory services for equities and options markets, as well as trade reporting and other industry utilities. FINRA also administers a dispute resolution forum for investors and brokerage firms and their registered employees. For more information, visit www.finra.org.

Contacts

[email protected]