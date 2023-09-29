Foresite Capital Strengthens Investor Relations and Business Development Teams with Addition of Hadi Tabbaa as Managing Director

Tabbaa most recently served as the global head of investor relations at B Capital and brings 20 years of business development experience to Foresite Capital’s investor relations teams

LARKSPUR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lifesciencesForesite Capital, a multi-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm, announces today the appointment of Hadi Tabbaa as managing director of investor relations and business development. With more than two decades of experience in investor relations, capital formation and corporate business development, Hadi will oversee these efforts at Foresite, working closely with Foresite Capital CEO Jim Tananbaum and the current investor relations team to deepen the company’s relationships with existing and prospective investors.




Tabbaa joins Foresite Capital from B Capital, where he was a partner and global head of investor relations. Prior to B Capital, Tabbaa was a senior member of the investor relations and marketing team at Coatue Management and served as director of institutional client coverage at Blackrock. Earlier in his career, Tabbaa was a consultant with McKinsey and an investment banker at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Tabbaa holds a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Rice University and earned his JD at Stanford Law School.

“Hadi’s diverse experience in corporate strategy, law, finance and investor relations will benefit the firm in countless ways and make him the ideal candidate to lead our client coverage efforts,” said Jim Tananbaum, founder and CEO of Foresite Capital.

“Having known and admired Jim and Foresite Capital for years, I’m thrilled to join such a talented and experienced team. I look forward to strengthening our investor partnerships and building a world-class investor relations and business development function here,” Mr. Tabbaa added.

About Foresite Capital

Foresite Capital is a multi-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm with approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to address areas of great unmet need by funding promising healthcare and life sciences businesses at all stages of their life cycles. Foresite Capital uses a data science-driven approach to invest in companies that leverage biology and big data to transform healthcare. Founded in 2011, Foresite Capital is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York City. For more information, please visit www.foresitecapital.com.

