Former Amazon Global Director and AWS Educate Founder joins Good Harbor Partners

Ken Eisner brings decades of senior executive experience to GHP, including: founding and scaling Amazon’s largest education-to-workforce initiative; leading a higher education e-commerce company to IPO; and creating public-private partnerships on a global scale.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EdTech–Good Harbor Partners (GHP), a leading, boutique mergers & acquisitions and outsourced corporate development firm for the learning and workforce space, today appointed Ken Eisner as Partner. Eisner is a leading expert on education-to-workforce, the future of higher education, and technology that ties learning acquisition to workforce performance.





His decade of experience at Amazon includes founding and scaling its transformative education-to-workforce offering AWS Educate, co-leading its AI-powered corporate learning system, and advising on Amazon’s most prominent education offerings. Eisner also helped lead higher education bookseller VarsityBooks.com to an IPO, and served in advisory roles for education technology firms, higher education, and education and workforce leaders worldwide.

This key addition to GHP comes on the heels of a very active year. Notable transactions on which GHP was the exclusive M&A advisor include: tech talent assessment firm Qualified.io’s sale to Andela; mobile-first STEM provider Aktiv Learning’s sale to Top Hat; and K-12 digital news platform News-o-matic’s sale to Bayard. GHP also provided corporate development for companies such as postsecondary course-sharing platform Acadeum and peer-to-peer tutoring platform Knack, both raising growth capital and achieving significant milestones over the past year.

Mark Miller, GHP’s Founder and Managing Partner, said, “Culture is key, and Ken is first and foremost a values-driven individual. That is important to me and GHP. We share a pay-it-forward mindset, giving more than we take and operating in an authentic and direct manner. Ken is both a creator and operator – he’s also intelligent, strategic, and brings a tremendous network. He’ll be a great asset as we undergo a focused expansion effort. The best opportunities in life sometimes happen organically, and this is one of those.”

Eisner said, “GHP’s client obsession, operator-owner mentality, deep dive approach to technology, and alliance with innovators is a natural outgrowth of my work at Amazon. Mark and team have a brave, truth-seeking nature which earns client trust, and enables GHP to operate as extensions of their executive team. This aligns to who I am and how I operate, and I’m fortunate to join this wonderful team.”

Eisner will open GHP’s Washington, D.C. office. To learn more, visit https://www.goodharborpartners.com or schedule a call.

About Good Harbor Partners

Good Harbor Partners (GHP) is a boutique mergers & acquisitions and outsourced corporate development firm in the service of innovators. The firm focuses on the learning and workforce space, where the team has deep knowledge and relationships, built on decades of experience as operators. By applying a unique, high-touch approach, GHP enables clients to actualize their vision and achieve their personal and professional goals. GHP has a track record of delivering outsized exits for high potential, growth companies.

