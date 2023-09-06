Fortrea to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Pike and Chief Financial Officer, Jill McConnell will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13 at 9:30 am ET.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients in need. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions and post-approval services.

Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team of more than 19,000 people working in more than 90 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally.

Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Fortrea.

