FOX News Channel’s Bret Baier to Present an Exclusive Interview With Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

FOX News Channel's (FNC) chief political anchor Bret Baier will present an exclusive interview with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Special Report September 20th at 6 PM/ET. This is bin Salman's first interview with a major American news network since 2019.





The pre-taped no-holds-barred interview will cover a range of topics about the future of the kingdom and relations with the United States. Baier will anchor Special Report from Saudi Arabia on September 19th and 20th and present a behind-the-scenes look at the kingdom, conducting adjacent interviews with Saudi officials, including Minister of Finance & Planning Faisal Alibrahim; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman; and Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo. These interviews will air on Special Report prior to the exclusive sit down with the crown prince.

Throughout his tenure with the network, Baier has covered every major political event for FNC, including most recently at the first Republican primary presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which he co-moderated alongside Martha MacCallum. The debate delivered nearly 13 million viewers and was the most-watched non-sports cable telecast of the year. His nightly news program Special Report has averaged 2.1 million viewers year-to-date, ranking as a top five show in cable news.

Baier has conducted numerous interviews with world leaders, sitting presidents, politicians, and celebrities throughout his 27-year tenure with FNC, including: former President Trump, then-President Barack Obama, then-President George W. Bush, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Dalai Lama, among many others. In the current 2024 election cycle, he has interviewed Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr as well as Republican candidates, including Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

