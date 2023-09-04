Fujitsu acquires Thailand-based SAP consultancy Innovation Consulting Services, underpinning M&A growth strategy and accelerating SAP capabilities in Asia Pacific

TOKYO, Sep 4, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Thailand Limited today announced the acquisition of Thailand-based SAP consultancy Innovation Consulting Services (ICS). The acquisition strengthens Fujitsu’s capabilities in SAP consulting and managed services across the Asia Pacific region. This marks the 7th acquisition by Fujitsu Limited since 2021, as part of its programmatic M&A strategy to realize its ambition of becoming a global leader in Digital Transformation.

Founded in 2002, ICS will directly support Fujitsu’s portfolio transformation and will bolster future offerings for “Business Applications,” one of seven Key Focus Areas (KFAs) under Fujitsu’s global Uvance portfolio. The acquisition will further strengthen Fujitsu’s SAP capabilities in the Uvance cross-industry vertical areas of Sustainable Manufacturing, Consumer Experience, Trusted Society, and Healthy Living.

The acquisition draws on Fujitsu and ICS’ shared wealth of SAP experience, expertise and professional track records to enhance competitiveness and strengthen SAP business capabilities in the region. These synergies will make it possible to quickly deliver comprehensive SAP offerings to new customers and further contribute to SAP business by leveraging our respective strengths, as well as to continue providing each company’s existing SAP offerings to current customers.

Graeme Beardsell, CEO, Fujitsu Asia Pacific said, “I am delighted that Fujitsu is investing in an ASEAN-based technology company, supporting ICS business expansion. ICS has highly skilled SAP consultants in Thailand, Singapore, and other ASEAN countries, further cementing Fujitsu’s position in the APAC SAP services market.

“SAP is a key pillar of our growth strategy and our global KFAs, significantly contributing to our customers’ Digital Transformation (DX) and Sustainability Transformation (SX) journeys. This acquisition will also allow Fujitsu to accelerate the establishment of our Asia Pacific SAP Community of Skills and enhance the capability of our Global Delivery Centres (GDC) in the ASEAN market. I would like to welcome ICS into the Fujitsu family.”

Kanokkamon Laohaburanakit, Managing Director, Fujitsu Thailand said, “We are excited to welcome ICS to Fujitsu Thailand. The combined entity of Fujitsu Thailand and ICS will enable us to address our customers’ and societies’ greatest challenges faster than we could have otherwise achieved organically.”

Panadda Promwongsak, CEO, ICS added, “The acquisition by Fujitsu will help us expand our end-to-end cloud capability, consulting and managed services to new markets and geographies. We believe that by combining our strengths, we can extend our expertise and provide our customers with more value. The acquisition will also bring new professional development opportunities for our employees with access to a global network. We look forward to an exciting future as a Fujitsu company.”

