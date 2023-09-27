Fulfilling Indonesia’s Housing Needs, Bank BTN Again Receives Asia Money’s Best CSR Award

SINGAPORE, Sept 27, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (Bank BTN; IDX: BBTN)), a leading mortgage lender in Indonesia, has once again been honored with the “Best Bank for CSR in Indonesia” by Asia Money. This recognition applauds Bank BTN’s efforts in fulfilling housing needs for families, specifically Low-Income Communities (LIC), for a better quality of life.

Deputy CEO of BTN Oni Febrianto Rahardjo (right) receives the award from Asia Money

Oni Febriarto Rahardjo, Deputy CEO of Bank BTN, stated that the company continues to transform to ensure sustainable growth. One of these transformations, as Oni explained, involves the sustainable integration of business with the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, focusing on supporting families in Indonesia to have decent housing and living conditions.

“This award serves as both appreciation and validation that we have been effectively implementing our CSR programs, aligning with Bank BTN’s mission of addressing housing needs in Indonesia,” said Oni after receiving the award in Singapore on Tuesday, September 26.

According to data from the Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (CSA), the backlog of housing needs in Indonesia is divided into two main groups. The first group, consisting of approximately 2.2 million families, represents those with the lowest income, below Rp3 million/month (approx US$ 193)], while the second group includes 7.3 million families, with low and informal incomes ranging from Rp3 million to Rp8.5 million.

Oni added that sustainably integrating the CSR program into the bank’s business extends to these families by offering the BTN Micro Home Ownership Credit (KPR) program for the lowest-income groups. Bank BTN is also the sole bank offering Rent to Own KPR for low-income and informal workers. Bank BTN provides assistance to mothers and families with the lowest income to prevent stunting, from Pekanbaru, Riau Province, to East Nusa Tenggara. This assistance also involves Integrated Services Post (Posyandu) cadres for stunting prevention.

BTN also offers scholarships to high-achieving children from underprivileged families. The company’s CSR program involves tree planting and the creation of green open spaces in subsidized housing areas. As a publicly traded company with the stock code BBTN, BTN is the only bank that organizes the Mini MBA in Property, a property literacy program developed in collaboration with various renowned universities in Indonesia. This program is designed to encourage entrepreneurship in the housing sector.

“We continuously strive to be a company that grows sustainably and has a positive impact on society and the environment,” said Oni.

As of the end of 2022, approximately 53.5% of Bank BTN’s total loans were allocated to sustainable business activities. The company also reported that by the end of 2022, the total sustainable financing it had provided amounted to Rp147 trillion.

Contact: [email protected] Web: https://www.btn.co.id

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com