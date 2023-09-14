Gatekeeper Announces $9 Million Transit Video and Data Contract, Backlog Now $13 Million

Abbotsford, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) (‘Gatekeeper’ or the ‘Company’), a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gatekeeper Systems USA Inc., located in Bristol, PA, has received a purchase contract for approximately US $6.7 million (approximately CAD $9 million) to provide video and wireless data technology for transit buses and trains relating to Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The Company intends to complete the majority of the contract during its first fiscal quarter ending November 30, 2023.

Doug Dyment, CEO of Gatekeeper, commented: “This contract is one of the largest contracts in our Company’s history and we are very pleased by the continued adoption of our video and data technology by one of the largest transit authorities in the United States. Gatekeeper is now starting its 2024 fiscal year with its strongest-ever backlog of contracted orders, which is presently approximately $13 million.”

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, thermal cameras, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems in a Smart City ecosystem. The Company’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is an enabling transformation to a video and data solutions provider for intelligent transit and Smart Cities. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended May 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

