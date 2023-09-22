General Micro Systems (GMS) Brings Ultra-Fast, Enterprise-Scale Networking to Small, Ruggedized Military Systems with X9 Spider Intelligent Switch

Palm-sized switch designed for massive throughput and processor offloading to support next-generation, compute-intensive battlefield workloads

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—General Micro Systems (GMS) today launched the X9 Spider Intelligent Switch, an accelerated networking module designed to improve the performance of Ethernet-based military applications without compromising size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements. This fully sealed, rugged, fanless and battlefield-ready switch—with eight 10 GBase-TX Ethernet ports and four 100 Gb Ethernet ports—provides acquisition and modernization programs with industry-leading bandwidth and efficiency in a palm-sized module, built to carry applications forward for decades to come.





The X9 Spider Intelligent Switch is intended for use within GMS’ X9 Spider family of modular, scalable and open distributed computing architecture (DCA) systems designed to reduce the development barriers to rugged high-performance computing, high-definition video, sensor processing, AI, battlefield edge processing, storage, display and I/O. The switch can also be used in any standalone high-performance deployed network, including industrial and other types of rugged applications.

“The move to sophisticated data fusion, video and AI workloads within vehicles, ships, unmanned aerial systems and airborne platforms is an emerging megatrend in military programs,” said Ben Sharfi, CEO and chief architect, GMS. “As a result, these systems must have rugged networking backbones capable of supporting commercial rack-mount-like performance. Our new X9 Spider Intelligent Switch is the only solution available today with necessary elements to make it happen—and it’s all in a module you can fit in the palm of your hand with the highest bandwidth and most platform throughputs of any switch out there!”

The heart of the X9 Spider Intelligent Switch is a Broadcom® ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, enterprise-class and rugged switch, with up to 880 Gbps core switching bandwidth, coupled with an Intel Atom® CPU, boasting 32 GB DRAM and 1 TB SSD capacity. Capable of packet processing, forwarding and layer 2/3 routing, the X9 Spider Intelligent Switch enables intelligent, high-reliability networking without impacting mission-critical application processors. The switch uses Nvidia® Cumulus® Linux as its configuration software, unlocking advanced network configuration and packet processing capabilities like those found in routers running the internet cloud and data centers.

Next-Generation Networking Available Today

The X9 Spider Intelligent Switch’s eight 10 GBase-TX Ethernet ports and four 100 Gb Ethernet ports are 10 times and 100 times faster than the current “best” Ethernet at 1 Gb, using rugged GMS-style or mil-circular connectors for lab use and production applications. All connectors for power, 100 Gb Ethernet, service and 10 Gb Ethernet ports are fully rugged, waterproof (IP67) and include covers to prevent damage when no cables are connected.

The Intel Atom-based host processor is responsible for “housekeeping” switch configuration and provides a browser user interface for control and programming. To facilitate this interface, the switch includes a service port with video, dual USB ports and a 1Gb Ethernet port for remote access.

The X9 Spider Intelligent Switch highlights include:

Highest SWaP high-performance rugged Ethernet switch

Only 6” x 4.75” x 2” at only two pounds

Ultra-fast, low latency, 12 port intelligent Layer 2/3 switch

Up to 880 Gbps bandwidth switching via non-blocking, enterprise-class Broadcom 56760 switch

Four native 100G fiber Ethernet ports

Eight 10 GBase-TX Ethernet ports

Quad core Intel Atom CPU for packet operations and configuration

Configured via Nvidia ® Cumulus ® Linux for advanced top-of-rack data center IP processing

Up to 32 GB DRAM for packet and routing table processing

High-performance stacking and fast failover within 100 ms

The X9 Spider Distributed System Advantage

The X9 Spider Intelligent Switch is the latest offering in the X9 Spider family of modular, scalable and open distributed computing architecture (DCA) systems designed to reduce the development barriers to rugged high-performance computing, high-definition video, sensor processing, AI, battlefield edge processing, storage, display and I/O. Most importantly, DCA is a MOSA approach that allows X9 modules to be distributed around a platform and interconnected using a single Thunderbolt™ 4 cable (copper or fiber), including up to 100W of power. Housed within small, rugged enclosures with uncompromised performance per dollar per Watt, all X9 Spider products are standalone or interconnected—providing unheard of system configuration flexibility and upgradeability.

“As a key component of our X9 Spider family, the innovative design of the X9 Spider Intelligent Switch ensures the performance and reliability of next-generation in-vehicle, embedded and distributed networks plus the data they carry,” Sharfi said. “Our end-to-end optimization for increased bandwidth and port counts, along with unprecedented architectural flexibility and ruggedization, is driving program win momentum for GMS products among military programs and industry partners.”

About General Micro Systems:

Over 45 years, General Micro Systems (GMS) has built a reputation as the industry expert in highest-density, modular, compute-intensive, and rugged small form-factor embedded computing systems, servers and switches. These powerful systems, all built in America, are ideal for demanding C5ISR defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and energy exploration applications. GMS is an IEC, ISO, AS9100, NIST-800-171, and MIL-SPEC supplier with infrastructure and operations for long-life, spec-controlled, and configuration-managed programs. For more information, visit www.gms4sbc.com.

