Glen Clark, business leader and former Premier of British Columbia, joins Board of Tersa Earth Innovations Inc.

Glen Clark Portrait of Glen Clark, appointed to Board of Directors, Tersa Earth Innovations Inc., Sept. 12, 2023.

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tersa Earth Innovations Inc. , a trailblazing technology company that turns mining tailings from environmental risks into high-value assets, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Glen Clark to its Board of Directors, effective today.

Mr. Clark’s extensive political experience and visionary corporate leadership will provide invaluable insights, enhancing Tersa Earth’s strategic positioning in both regulatory and business landscapes.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Board of Tersa Earth Innovations,” said Mr. Clark. “The company’s patented TersaClean technology is nothing short of revolutionary. It addresses one of the most pressing environmental challenges in the mining industry while unlocking a reservoir of untapped value.”

He pointed to Tersa’s dual focus on sustainability and asset recovery as being “precisely the kind of innovative approach that can redefine an entire industry for the better. It’s not just about doing good; it’s about doing well by doing good, and that’s a vision I’m proud to be a part of.”

Tersa’s patented TersaClean process, a breakthrough of UBC associate professor of chemical engineering Vikramaditya G. Yadav, Ph.D., P.Eng., offers the global mining industry a scalable, high-impact solution for asset recovery and sustainable transformation. In Canada alone, the wasted opportunity is estimated at $10 billion a year.

Glen Clark held various positions with The Jim Pattison Group for over 22 years, serving as President and COO, directly managing over $10 billion in annual revenue. He is also a board member of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation and Canfor Corporation.

Prior to his corporate roles, Mr. Clark had a distinguished political career, including serving as Premier of British Columbia, Minister of Finance and Corporate Relations, and Minister of Employment and Investment.

“We are honoured to have Glen Clark join the Tersa Earth Board of Directors,” said Dr. Yadav, who serves as CEO of Tersa.

“With his distinguished background in public service and decades of exceptional accomplishments in business leadership, Glen’s perspective will be invaluable in shaping our company’s future. His dedication to environmental progress aligns seamlessly with our vision.”

Mr. Clark’s appointment to the Board of Directors reaffirms Tersa’s commitment to fostering sustainability, innovation, and responsible corporate governance. His experience will be invaluable in shaping the company’s strategic direction and ensuring the continued success of its initiatives.

Key points about Tersa Earth and the TersaClean process:

Tersa Earth Innovations stands as a leader in revolutionizing the mining industry with its groundbreaking approach to the complex issue of mining tailings.

TersaClean technology utilizes microbial fuel cells to achieve dual objectives: water treatment and valuable metal recovery.

These scalable solutions are housed in easily deployed shipping containers, designed for integration into existing mining operations and effective on both fresh and legacy tailings.

The company’s strategy not only addresses the environmental risks tied to an estimated 9,000 tailings ponds globally but also taps into a significant, untapped reservoir of energy metals and critical minerals wealth.

Currently in the pilot stage and in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, Tersa is poised to redefine the mining sector. The focus is on steering the industry towards a circular economy, transforming environmental liabilities into valuable assets.

This approach represents a high-impact opportunity that promises both environmental sustainability and significant asset recovery.

“We are honored to have Glen Clark join the Tersa Earth Board of Directors,” said Vikram Yadav, CEO of Tersa Earth. “With his distinguished background in public service and decades of exceptional accomplishments in business leadership, Glen’s perspective will be invaluable in shaping our company’s future. His dedication to environmental progress aligns seamlessly with our vision.”

About Tersa Earth:

Tersa Earth specializes in sustainable mining solutions, employing patented technology to treat waste and recover metals. The company aims to revolutionize the mining sector by reducing the sector’s carbon footprint and unlocking untapped asset value.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kamran Shaikh

Account Director, PR Associates

[email protected]

Cell: +1 (778) 846-5406

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f9f4d22-e3e0-4a95-a355-7e5673d11e6d