GoodRx Now Offers 40% More Savings on Nearly 200 Medications at Walgreens

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced a new initiative at Walgreens to reduce prices on nearly 200 prescription medications by an average of 40%, with even greater savings available for select medications. Consumers can now purchase many popular prescriptions at Walgreens for less than $15 for a 30-day fill, without any deductibles, restrictions, paperwork, approvals or quantity limitations.









The new lower prices include medications for many health concerns, including heart disease and mental health, as well as categories often not covered by insurance, such as acne, insomnia, men’s health, and weight loss.

“Americans shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to be able to afford their medications,” said Jim Sheninger, Pharmacy Strategy Officer of GoodRx. “Walgreens has been part of our network since nearly the beginning, enabling us to offer their customers lower prices on the most commonly prescribed medications to make it even easier for people to save money. We believe everyone deserves affordable healthcare, and this initiative will help more Americans access the treatment they need.”

The following is a sample list of the most common prescriptions available now for lower prices at Walgreens with a GoodRx coupon:

Medication Previous Price Lower Price % Savings Heart Disease Amlodipine $21.83 $6.69 69% Lisinopril $12.91 $7.27 44% Ezetimibe $34.99 $20.51 41% Atorvastatin $21.99 $13.75 37% Men’s Health Finasteride $71.58 $16.88 76% Vardenafil $149.62 $38.53 74% Tadalafil (Cialis) $29.99 $16.90 44% Sildenafil $25.99 $19.69 24% Mental Health Escitalopram $34.15 $14.05 59% Bupropion XL $29.99 $15.62 48% Fluoxetine $25.50 $13.49 47% Sertraline $19.99 $13.84 31%

For years, GoodRx has provided Walgreens customers with significant cost savings on their medications. Now, for a limited time, medications are even more affordable for the millions of customers Walgreens serves each day at its nearly 9,000 retail locations.

With rising medication prices and high inflation making it difficult for many Americans to manage their healthcare costs, GoodRx aims to make it easier than ever for Walgreens customers to save on prescriptions and adhere to treatment plans.

To search prescription savings at Walgreens and compare prices, consumers can visit www.GoodRx.com/Walgreens.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading resource for healthcare savings and information that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $60 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

