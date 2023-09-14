Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2023 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 20th at 10:15 am ET

Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial Officer

Location: Virtual

Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 26th at 9:00 am ET

One-on-one meetings: September 26th, 2023

Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial Officer

Location: New York

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 27th at 9:10 am ET

One-on-one meetings: September 27th, 2023

Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial Officer

Location: New York

Webcast of the presentations will be available on the News and Events section of Gracell’s investor website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell”) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging its innovative FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CAR™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost, and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. The lead candidate BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T GC012F is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for the treatment of multiple myeloma, B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Media contact Marvin Tang [email protected] Investor contact Gracie Tong [email protected]